This May, comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will become the first comedian to perform at Dodger Stadium as part of the upcoming Netflix is a Joke Festival. About the gig, Iglesias said, “It means more than anything. The fact that it’s at home – this is the biggest show of my life and it’s happening at home,. If it goes well, awesome. If I bomb, then it’s a short drive.”

