A third man has been arrested in the Independence Day weekend slaying of a 28-year-old in Paterson last year, authorities announced in a release Monday. Paterson resident Dashawn A. Rhoden, 22, was arrested late last month on murder, weapons and related charges in the slaying of Juan Garcia in the city last summer, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora announced in a joint release. Garcia, also of Paterson, was found shot to death on Franklin Street shortly after 10 p.m. on July 3, authorities have said.

PATERSON, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO