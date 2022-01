BETHESDA, MARYLAND – A Montgomery County resident is $250,000 richer after buying a $10 scratch-off at a Bethesda convenience store. The 67-year-old bought the Cash ticket at Crescent Convenience and scratched off the entire play area. But the lucky Silver Spring resident didn’t have to spend too much time checking over the scratch-off, because the “Win All” symbol appeared in the second row to deliver the top-prize win.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO