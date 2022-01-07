ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

149th Anniversary of the ‘Great Blizzard’ in Minnesota

By Jim Maurice
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- It was 149 years today that the three-day snowstorm (Jan. 7th-10th, 1873) known as the "Great Blizzard" began in the Midwest, including here in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the day started...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Potential for Accumulating Snow on Friday

UNDATED -- Tuesday will feel almost tropical with high temperatures in the low 30s. A wide area will be affected by accumulating snow beginning Thursday night and lingering through most of Friday. The track of the storm and the amount of snow will be refined over the coming days. So...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Winter Camping Options in Minnesota – Tent, Cabin or Yurt

I have to be honest- I do not camp anymore. The idea of sleeping in a tent for any amount of time feels like you are choosing to live like a homeless person and calling it a "vacation". But I do realize that people love to go camping. I would be much better in an RV or something along those lines. Or a tent is ok for just one night. I can make it.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Warroad is Home to the Longest Ice Skating Trail in America

Have you ever skated five miles of ice? You can this winter in Minnesota!. Last year, families in Warroad, Minnesota came together to connect their backyard hockey rinks via an ice skating path, following the natural bend of the river in the town. The skating path was so popular that its length doubled this winter to 5 miles of ice to explore.
WARROAD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

7 ‘Dirtiest’ Minnesota Town Names That’ll Make You Feel Awkward

Minnesota is notorious for having some hard-to-pronounce town names. Seriously, ask anyone who isn't from Minnesota to pronounce Edina, Ely, etc. and I bet they'll struggle. These names on their own aren't that bad...but, when you put them together on a list, you gotta wonder who thought these names were a good idea. Don't believe us? Check out this list of the dirtiest Minnesota town names.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Ulm, MN
State
Minnesota State
103.7 THE LOON

MnDOT Unveils Highway Construction Projects for 2022

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation has come out with the list of highway construction projects for 2022. In central Minnesota, the continuation of adding lanes to Interstate 94 between Hasty and Monticello will be taking place from April to August and will be the final year of construction on that project.
MONTICELLO, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Watch “Minnesota Nice” Part 2 (video)

We all grew up hearing about "Minnesota Nice". It's a great concept. Minnesota neighbors, friends and even strangers going out of their way to help others. Nice concept, right?. I've witnessed examples many times and it always warms my heart. Several times over the years, at the lake cabin, I've...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#The Blizzard#Extreme Weather
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Remedial Driver’s Exam Pt 1 (satire)

Most all St. Cloud area drivers don't really need another driver's test. With that said, some really do need to be retested. I've taken the liberty of putting together a short driver's exam for those that need improvement. BAXTER'S WRITTEN DRIVER'S EXAM (Part 1) QUESTION 1. When you are stopped...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Check Out This Crazy Ice Road Over Lake Superior [WATCH]

Did you know there's an ice road over Lake Superior?!. I don't know how I'd never heard of the Madeline Island Ice Road before. Maybe I hadn't heard of it because it's technically "in" Wisconsin. According to VisitAshland.com, the Madeline Island Ice Road connects mainland Bayfield, Wisconsin to Madeline Island two miles away. In warmer weather, Apostle Island's largest island is accessible only by water ferry. But as Lake Superior freezes over in the winter, the ice becomes cold enough and thick enough for vehicles to cross over for walkers, skiers, skaters, bikers and even vehicles! The Madeline Island Ice Road is monitored several times a day to track its conditions and safety. Drivers must observe normal rules of the road. The route is marked with old Christmas trees placed at intervals for drivers of cars and light trucks to follow.
CARS
103.7 THE LOON

Epic Dino Event Coming to Minneapolis for Three Days February 4-6

Dinosaurs are all the rage these days. This past summer, thousands of Dinosauria-obsessed Minnesotans swarmed the Mall of America for a unique Dinosaur Invasion Drive-Thru event. The hour-long drive-thru experience featured life-sized, animatronic versions of all your favorite dinosaurs. The summer before, a similar Dinosaur Adventure brought fans out to the Minnesota State Fair Grounds.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
103.7 THE LOON

Schmitt: Fishing is Still Good, No January Slump

The fishing locally is good. That's according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He joined me on WJON today. Schmitt says there can be a January slump but he's not seeing that right now. He says the fish are active and that includes blue gills, crappies and walleye. Schmitt says ice conditions throughout the local area aren't thick enough to support permanent ice houses and large vehicles but he says he's seeing plenty of portable ice houses, ATVs and people walking on the ice. Schmitt says there is not a lot of people on the lakes right now and because of that lack of pressure the fishing will remain good.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Kris Lindahl Has a World Record for Pumpkins, and We’re Stunned

Minnesota realtor Kris Lindahl gets a lot of grief. We've written story after story at the billboard icon's expense -- like the time he was trolled by a St. Paul brewery, the time he was parodied by a dude similarly-named Chris Lindahl, the time the Minnesota Sheriff's Association used him as an example of social distancing and the time a random dude started a GoFundMe for his own billboard mocking Lindahl (Lindahl actually paid for the billboard on the condition that all the money raised be donated to charity). For all the grilling he gets, Lindah's not really all that bad a guy, and our latest finding is proof of that.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Not Vaccinated? You May Not Be Welcome Inside These MN Breweries

At least three breweries around Minnesota are have updated their COVID-19 protocols to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Wednesday, both Minneapolis and St. Paul announced a reimposing of mask mandates within city limits as an effort to quell the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Beginning Thursday, January 6 at 5:00pm, masks will be required within businesses and public places including U.S. Bank Stadium.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy