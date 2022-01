LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Switching from an Android phone to iPhone can be both exciting and painful, especially when it comes to WhatsApp data, as there’s no official solution for Android-to-iOS WhatsApp transfer yet. Given that, iMobie Inc. updated the flagship data transfer program AnyTrans on its 10th birthday, to help users transfer WhatsApp chats from any Android phone to any iPhone, including the latest iPhone 13 series and older models. Not just messages, all the photos, videos, documents, and other files in chat history can also be brought across completely.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO