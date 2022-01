The day after the 50-lap Red Eye 50/50 race held on the New Smyrna Speedway oval, Jean-Philippe Bergeron said he was disappointed not with his performance, but rather with the way the car handled. It was in the #15 Racecar Solutions (RCS) car that the driver took part in the first event of the 2022 season. Despite the team's best efforts to correct an understeer problem reported during practice and qualifying sessions, the car's condition deteriorated in the race. Starting fifth, Bergeron lost his position around lap 40 and ended up sixth, a position he fought for until the end. He had to settle for 6th place, ahead of his two teammates Mathieu Kingsbury #99 and Cesar Bacarella #5 who finished 8th and 9th respectively.

