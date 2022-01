SamTrans passengers will soon be able to access free Wi-Fi on all 70 routes throughout San Mateo County, the public transportation service announced. SamTrans currently provides internet connections on their 800 series articulated buses, though the entire fleet will be online by February 2022. Passengers will be able to text, email, browse social media and the internet and play online games by connecting to “SamTrans Wi-Fi” aboard any SamTrans bus.

