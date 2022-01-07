ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audrey Hepburn biopic for Apple TV+ will star Rooney Mara

By Ed Hardy
Cult of Mac
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ reportedly bought the rights to a film about the life of Audrey Hepburn. And Rooney Mara, best known for her role in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo will take the lead. It’s just one of many projects with big stars headed for Apple’s streaming...

