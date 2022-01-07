Florida Man Who Recorded Himself Sexually Abusing Child Gets 30 Years In Federal Prison

On Thursday, United States District Court Judge Aileen M. Cannon sentenced Nicholas Antonio Zamudio-Hernandez, 19, of Vero Beach, Florida, to 360 months in prison, followed by lifetime supervised release, for production and possession of child pornography.

In May 2021, law enforcement agents learned that someone was using multiple social media accounts to store images of child pornography.

After an investigation, agents executed a search warrant at Zamudio-Hernandez’s residence in Vero Beach.

Investigators recovered several videos and images that Zamudio-Hernandez created of himself sexually abusing a child under the age of 13.

Zamudio-Hernandez later admitted to producing the videos and images, and abusing the child.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and Anthony Salisbury, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Miami Field Office, made the announcement.

HSI Miami (Fort Pierce office) investigated this case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Hoover.

