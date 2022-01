Two of Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts, Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren, have departed from the company, according to PWInsider. Kimber Lee debuted for Impact in May 2020 and later signed a deal in August that year. She is a former SHIMMER Champion, CHIKARA Grand Champion, and even signed with WWE NXT prior to her Impact run. She has been competing in the ring since 2011 and finished off this year with a match against Masha Slamovitch for Beyond Wrestling.

WWE ・ 3 DAYS AGO