Sonic the Hedgehog is a popular video game franchise that follows a blue hedgehog who can move at incredible speeds. The blue speedster became a hit when it came into gamers’ homes in 1991 on the Sega Genesis, and it has seen another big success with the live-action movie debut back in early 2020, with a sequel coming in 2021. One of the most popular levels in the game is Green Hill Zone, and Sega has teamed up with LEGO to release the LEGO Ideas Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO