Maren Morris is ready to roll out her third LP. We don’t have a title or release date yet, but the Nashville pop-country star has unveiled the lead single from her follow-up to 2019’s excellent GIRL. It’s called “Circles Around This Town,” and it returns her to the car fixation that yielded bangers like “My Church” and “80s Mercedes.” Morris calls it her most autobiographical song to date, centering on her move from Texas to Nashville nine years ago. She wrote it with her husband and frequent duet partner Ryan Hurd plus “The Bones” co-writer Jimmy Robbins and pop songwriter extraordinaire Julia Michaels.

