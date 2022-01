Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has been forced out of his scheduled trilogy bout with current champ Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 272 in March. ESPN's Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of Holloway's removal from the matchup, revealing that the 30-year old Hawaiian native aggravated an old injury just days after accepting the trilogy fight with Volkanovski. The promotion has yet to make an official announcement regarding Holloway's injury or removal from the event though. There's been no replacement opponent made official either yet for Volkanovski, although the champ directly singled out Chan Sung Jung via the following tweet to face him at UFC 272. Giga Chikadze and Josh Emmett also put their names in the running to face Volkanovski as well.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO