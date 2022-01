Tomorrowland has revealed a pre-registration date for people to purchase tickets for this summer's edition of the festival. Returning for the first time since 2019, following two successive cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event is likely to take place across three weekends for the first time. This comes after organisers were recently given the go-ahead by authorities to stage the festival across three weekends to make up for the cancellations of 2019 and 2020, with the extension only intended to be for 2021 at the moment.

BELGIUM ・ 5 DAYS AGO