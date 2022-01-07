New ‘Scream’ Featurette Welcomes Familiar Players Back to Woodsboro

"I'm afraid of doing this… but it's going to look awesome." Paramount has debuted a fun new featurette for Jackass Forever, the fourth & supposedly final movie in the series. Celebrate the joy of being together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from a whole new cast. After being set for last year, it's now delayed and will open in February this year. The film stars all the usual Jackass: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, Preston Lacy, Ehren McGhehey, and Dave England; with newcomers: Sean "Poopies" McInerney, Jasper Dolphin, and Zach Holmes. Plus more guest stars like Spike Jonze, Shaquille O'Neal, Post Malone, and Tyler the Creator. For more Jackass Forever updates, fans can text 585-JACKASS (585-522-5277) or click here. This featurette takes advantage of the full year delay to bring some new hype to this crazy movie.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO