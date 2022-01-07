Inside the SCCA, with Kelton Jago

Tanner Carrick came out victorious in Monday night’s qualifying night for the A-Feature for the Chili Bowl Nationals. Piloting the No. 98 Keith Kunz Motorsports Toyota, Carrick took the top spot on lap 22 of 30 after race leader Mitchel Moles pushed the cushion too wide at Turn 4 and was sent barrel rolling down the straightaway. Once in the lead, Carrick managed the gap to runner-up Tyler Courtney, ultimately crossing the finish line by 1.225s. It was a first win for Carrick at the Tulsa Expo Center, and 30th for owner Keith Kunz.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO