ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

'It would be a bigger risk for AJ to carry on same old': Anthony Joshua will have a new trainer for his next fight with Eddie Hearn admitting he needs to do 'something fresh and different' if he is to beat Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch

By Jeff Powell For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Anthony Joshua will have a new trainer for his next fight, whether or not that is an April rematch against Olexsandr Usyk for the cluster of heavyweight belts the Ukrainian maestro ripped from his grasp.

Tyson Fury will have a UK homecoming fight on March 26, whether or not that is a defence of his WBC championship against mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte.

Joshua has not absolutely ruled out taking a £40million fortune not to fight anybody and let Fury and Usyk get on immediately with finding out which of them will become the first undisputed world heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJ0LC_0dfcl9EI00
Anthony Joshua still has his eyes set on a rematch with Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LP9Ry_0dfcl9EI00
Joshua will have a new trainer for his next fight whether it be against the Ukrainian or not

Whyte is still trying to negotiate a bigger pay day for a Fury fight than the mere 20 per cent share of the booty he would receive if that issue goes to a purse bid, which is now likely to be delayed beyond next Tuesday's date in Mexico City originally set by the WBC.

The protracted legal wrangle between Whyte and the WBC which is locked into arbitration could throw a spanner into all those works in progress.

'The heavyweight situation is still a mess,' admits Eddie Hearn, who would hope to snatch the right to promote Fury-Whyte away from Frank Warren and Bob Arum by making a purse bid enormous enough to satisfy the London challenger no matter how small his percentage.

What Hearn does know for sure is that Joshua will have a new boss man in his corner next time out, with or without his long-time trainer Rob McCracken, who remains head coach to UK Olympic boxing, is still in his team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zYhMg_0dfcl9EI00
Eddie Hearn says it would be a risk for Joshua to carry on with the 'same old' than to renew his camp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18wnjV_0dfcl9EI00
There's no certainty whether Rob McCracken (left) will still be part of Joshua's team

With Joshua still hurting from his humiliation by former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk, Hearn believes AJ would be taking a greater risk by standing still.

Hearn says: 'It would be a bigger risk for AJ just to carry on same old, same old than to renew his camp. He needs to change. To do something fresh and different if he is going to win the rematch. That fight, in Tottenham or Wembley, is still the likeliest outcome of all that's going on.'

Hearn reveals that in addition to the sneak filming of Joshua working with leading American trainers in recent weeks 'he has been trying out trainers here at home behind closed doors and the shape of what's ahead will come with the announcement about his next fight in the next couple of weeks.'

He adds: 'AJ is being very meticulous about everything so that he is ready to go into full-time camp at the end of this month or beginning of February. That would put him on schedule for April in an open air stadium.'

Hearn then tried to pick his way through the heavyweight tangle by adding: 'The first two times the subject of step-aside money was mentioned by me AJ looked like he wanted to kill me. He said no way. That he is set on the Usyk rematch. The third time he said for sure no, but if I thought it was big enough then let him know.

'But there's been no movement and we're at the point where time has just about run out if he is to fight Usyk in April.

'As for Dillian, his management and legal advisors are working relentlessly through a battle of attrition with the Fury fight to try to make sure he gets the financial reward he deserves after such a long wait for his world title shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6Qek_0dfcl9EI00
Hearn is also keen to get Dillian Whyte a bigger purse for a potential bout with Tyson Fury

'The arbitration is on-going despite the date set for purse bids, which looks like being delayed as negotiations for an agreed split are not nearing a conclusion. But Dillian is fast approaching the moment when he will have to decide that if he wants the Fury fight he will have to take the highest bid and I think our valuation of the fight would be high enough to satisfy him.

'This does not impact AJ directly but will affect when and if he or Usyk would fight Fury and whether Tyson will take an alternative fight in March. Once that is settled we can all start pinning down dates and venues. And while we would prefer Joshua-Usyk II to be back in the UK there are big offers from other sites abroad.'

Meanwhile, Hearn has confirmed that Josh Warrington is getting a surprise chance to become a two time world champion.

Instead of a delayed dangerous rematch with Mauricio Lara, whose knock-out upset derailed his career, Warrington is to challenge IBF featherweight champion Kiko Martinez in Leeds on March 26. The Spanish veteran won that title by surprising a KO shock of his own against Kid Galahad.

As with all Hearn's Matchroom fights now, this one and a batch of New Year shows will be televised in the UK on the DAZN streaming channels.

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Hearn WORRIED about Anthony Joshua changing trainers for Usyk rematch

By Scott Gilfoid: Eddie Hearn is worried that Anthony Joshua is taking a massive risk by choosing to change out his trainer Rob McCracken with only three months to go before his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in April. Overall, though, Hearn says he’s glad that the former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte given one-week extension to agree fight

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte have been given an extra week to agree a fight deal before negotiations go to a purse bid.Fury has been ordered to defend his WBC heavyweight title against interim champion and mandatory challenger Whyte, and it was recently revealed by the governing body that the “Gypsy King” is set to receive 80 per cent of the total purse for the bout.Whyte and his team are said to be unhappy with that split, and the deadline for a fight deal to be agreed was originally Tuesday.However, the WBC has extended the deadline by a week.“The...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Oleksandr Usyk trains in snowy conditions ahead of Anthony Joshua rematch

Oleksandr Usyk is taking an unorthodox approach to his preparation for a rematch with Anthony Joshua, training in the snow this week ahead of his expected second bout with the Briton.The undefeated Ukrainian eased to a unanimous decision win against Joshua in September, taking the WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from “AJ” in north London.Joshua soon triggered a rematch clause to face Usyk again, likely in April, and the new champion has already begun preparing for that bout.In a video on DAZN’s Facebook page, Usyk can be seen standing in snow and throwing punches into a fan-generated...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury hits out at ‘useless dosser’ Anthony Joshua over Oleksandr Usyk loss

Tyson Fury has hit out at Anthony Joshua over his fellow Briton’s loss to Oleksandr Usyk, while expressing doubt at “AJ”’s ability to avenge that defeat.Usyk comprehensively outpointed Joshua in London in September, taking the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from the 32-year-old in the process.Joshua has since triggered a rematch clause and is expected to face the undefeated Ukrainian in the English capital again, likely in April.WBC heavyweight champion Fury, however, has said he is the only one who can dethrone Usyk.“You know what I can’t believe? That ‘AJ’ has gone and given Ukraine all the...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Arum
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Josh Warrington
Person
Tyson Fury
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou talk is ‘nonsense’, says Eddie Hearn

Talk of a potential fight between heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou is “nonsense”, according to Eddie Hearn.WBC boxing champion Fury and UFC title holder Ngannou have exchanged words on Twitter over the last week, with Fury even sharing a mock-up fight poster of the pair on social media.Briton Fury called out Ngannou for a boxing match with mixed martial arts’ smaller gloves, before the French-Cameroonian responded by reversing the stipulation – suggesting an MMA bout with boxing gloves.Ngannou is set to defend his title against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane in the main event of...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn says Danny Jacobs career ends if he loses to John Ryder

By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn says the career of Danny Jacobs could be on the line for his WBA super middleweight title eliminator against John Ryder next month on February 12th on DAZN at the Alexandra Palace, Muswell Hill in London, England. Hearn quite rightly points out that the former...
COMBAT SPORTS
punditarena.com

First fighter to KO Nate Diaz claims he’s past his prime

Josh Thomson believes that Nate Diaz is past his days in the upper echelon of fighters, where he believes Dustin Poirier should be fighting. Josh Thomson, the first fighter to KO Nate Diaz, claims that Diaz is past his prime and would be better off fighting Conor McGregor than Dustin Poirier.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fight On#Combat#Ukrainian#Wbc#Fury Whyte#Uk Olympic Boxing
Bloody Elbow

Is Tyron Woodley's Legacy Permanently Damaged?

A little over three years ago, Tyron Woodley (19-7-1 MMA, 9-6-1 UFC) was in the midst of one of the best welterweight title reigns we've ever seen. A reign that included an admirable resume of wins, 4 title defenses (including his draw with Stephen Thompson), and hardly any moments of weakness, Woodley firmly established himself as one of the greatest welterweights of all time. As a matter of fact, after easily dispatching undefeated contender Darren Till, it actually reached a point in which it was difficult to envision anyone taking the belt from him.
UFC
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
JAKE PAUL
firstsportz.com

“Stay retired! Trust me!” Kai Kara France shuts Henry Cejudo for callout of teammate Alexander Volkanovski for UFC 272

Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo wanted UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski’s attention for a title fight but instead, Volkanovski’s teammate of City Kickboxing, Kai Kara France, puts Cejudo to notice. Cejudo has been on a been putting one hell of a rally on Twitter asking UFC President Dana White for a title shot against Volkanovski at UFC 272, after it was reported that Volkanovski’s original opponent, Max Holloway, was out due to injury.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Nate Diaz Is 'Crazy' And A 'Psychopath' According To UFC Champion

Nate Diaz is one of the most popular UFC fighters around and UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has perfectly summed up why, calling him 'crazy.'. Diaz is an absolute brawler with a never say die attitude, it's exactly why he was the one who came up with the 'Baddest Motherf****er' title, and fought Jorge Masvidal for it.
UFC
boxingnewsandviews.com

Tyson Fury Reacts To The New Mike Tyson’s Fight Offer

Lineal heavyweight champion has expressed some interest in taking on UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The latter has thought to offer him a mix of combat rules. It is unclear the rule set they are discussing just yet. Fury however has reacted — to many people are calling the new...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley admits Francis Ngannou is “big and terrifying” but doesn’t fancy his chances against Tyson Fury

UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley believes Tyson Fury would have enough to beat Francis Ngannou in a boxing match. While many fans are excited about Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, others are concerned about what the future holds for “The Predator” after this bout. It’s no secret that Ngannou and the UFC have had some disagreements over his contract and many believe that’s going to continue, regardless of whether or not the champion is able to retain his belt.
UFC
FanSided

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 2 and 3 are FanSided MMA’s Rematch of the Year

Dustin Poirier and Conor Mcgregor put the UFC on their backs in the first half of 2021. When Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor first entered the Octagon against one another at UFC 178 on Sept. 27, 2014, both men were looking to make a statement and propel themselves to the top of the most dominant division in the UFC. The two young competitors looked to shock the world and one another with an unforgettable night.
UFC
The Independent

Jake Paul begins MMA training amid UFC contract debate with Dana White

Jake Paul has seemingly begun training in mixed martial arts after outlining what it would take for him to fight in the UFC. The YouTube star has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, with his last three wins coming against ex-UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley – the latter of whom Paul beat twice.Paul has knocked out every man he has boxed, and the 24-year-old now appears to be targeting a move into MMA.After calling out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, Paul sent UFC president Dana White a contract proposal, saying he would fight Masvidal under MMA rules...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Henry Cejudo messages Dana White for Alex Volkanovski fight: “I would never cancel. I’m Mexican and we don’t believe in pulling out of anything”

Henry Cejudo has sent a message to UFC President Dana White in hopes of securing a fight with Alex Volkanovski. Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA) last competed in at UFC 249 in May of 2020, where he successfully defended his bantamweight strap with a TKO victory over Dominick Cruz. Immediately following the conclusion of that contest, ‘Triple C’ would announce his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

‘They’re not making the UFC any money’ - Sean O’Malley can’t blame Dana White on fighter pay

The debate over fighter pay in MMA – and more particularly the UFC’s revenue split between promotion and talent – shows no signs of going away anytime soon. And while a few stars have gone to battle with the world’s largest mixed martial arts promotion over their desire to get a bigger piece of the action, it seems that not every fighter feels the UFC is doing their athletes a disservice.
UFC
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

282K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy