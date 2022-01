Multiple myeloma is a plasma cell cancer characterized by proliferation of monoclonal plasma cells in bone marrow, leading to an overabundance of monoclonal paraprotein (M protein), destruction of bone, and displacement of other hematopoietic cell lines. The condition comprises an estimated 10% of hematologic cancers. The incidence rate of multiple myeloma has increased by 126% worldwide since 1990. Unlike other cancers that metastasize to the bone, up to 80% of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma present with osteolytic lesions. Other events that can be present include anemia, hypercalcemia, and renal disfunction. Owing to the nature of the disease, most patients with multiple myeloma will have relapse, with subsequent lines of therapy adjusted according to prior treatment.

