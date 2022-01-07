COVID-19: State update - 908,428 coronavirus cases, 15,054 deaths

As of January 7, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 14,802 and there have been 16 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 908,428. The current total death count is 15,054.

LDH says that the 14,802 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday broke the single-day pandemic record of 14,077 set on January 6, 2022.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 66 percent of cases and 74 percent of deaths from December 23 to December 29, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 78 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 17,814 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,827,528 doses, including 2,346,071 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 306,700 vaccine series have been initiated and 276,483 (45.62% of the population) have been completed. A total of 793,119 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here .

LDH reports that 1,521 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 109 from Thursday). Of those patients, 68 were on ventilators (up 8 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 2,033 new cases and 1 new death reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 11,874 cases (up 111) | 257 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 39,813 cases (up 501) | 640 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 6,470 cases (up 32) | 143 deaths (down 1)

Iberia - 14,666 cases (up 119) | 231 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 5,224 cases (up 58) | 133 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 45,306 cases (up 659) | 419 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 15,881 cases (up 243) | 354 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 9,596 cases (up 128) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 9,949 cases (up 107) | 233 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 11,527 (up 75) | 195 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here .

————————————————

FROM THURSDAY:

As of January 6, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 14,077 and there have been 12 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 893,626. The current total death count is 15,038.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 66 percent of cases and 74 percent of deaths from December 23 to December 29, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 76 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 13,603 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,809,714 doses, including 2,338,514 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 305,708 vaccine series have been initiated and 275,561 (45.47% of the population) have been completed. A total of 769,251 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

LDH reports that 1,412 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 125 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 60 were on ventilators (up 12 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 2,569 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 11,763 cases (up 156) | 257 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 39,312 cases (up 571) | 639 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 6,438 cases (up 77) | 144 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 14,547 cases (up 297) | 231 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 5,166 cases (up 53) | 133 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 44,647 cases (up 803) | 419 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 15,638 cases (up 203) | 354 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 9,468 cases (up 140) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 9,842 cases (up 123) | 233 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 11,452 (up 146) | 195 deaths (no change)

————————————————

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of January 5, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 10,403 and there have been 11 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 879,549. The current total death count is 15,027.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 66 percent of cases and 74 percent of deaths from December 16 to December 22, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 76 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 13,603 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,809,714 doses, including 2,338,514 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 305,708 vaccine series have been initiated and 275,561 (45.47% of the population) have been completed. A total of 769,251 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

LDH reports that 1,287 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 61 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 48 were on ventilators (down 6 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,541 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 11,607 cases (up 117) | 257 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 38,741 cases (up 378) | 639 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 6,361 cases (up 51) | 144 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 14,250 cases (up 126) | 231 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 5,113 cases (up 44) | 133 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 43,844 cases (up 381) | 419 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 15,435 cases (up 118) | 353 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 9,328 cases (up 68) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 9,719 cases (up 125) | 232 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 11,306 (up 133) | 195 deaths (no change)

————————————————

FROM TUESDAY:

As of January 4, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 9,290 and there have been 17 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 869,146. The current total death count is 15,018.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 64 percent of cases and 75 percent of deaths from December 16 to December 22, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 77 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 13,603 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,809,714 doses, including 2,338,514 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 305,708 vaccine series have been initiated and 275,561 (45.47% of the population) have been completed. A total of 769,251 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

LDH reports that 1,226 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 120 from Monday). Of those patients, 54 were on ventilators (up 4 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 2,283 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 11,487 cases (up 82) | 257 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 38,363 cases (up 1,378) | 639 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 6,310 cases (up 33) | 144 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 14,124 cases (up 101) | 231 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 5,069 cases (up 35) | 133 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 43,463 cases (up 315) | 417 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 15,317 cases (up 103) | 353 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 9,260 cases (up 48) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 9,594 cases (up 81) | 232 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 11,173 (up 107) | 195 deaths (no change)

————————————————

FROM MONDAY:

As of January 3, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 31,161 and there have been 15 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 859,856. The current total death count is 15,001.

The number of cases reported on Monday are cumulative from December 30, 2021.

Since Sunday, January 3, 5,873 new cases out of 24,241 tests have been reported. LDH says that test volume dropped dramatically over the holiday because testing sites were closed everywhere on Saturday and closed most places on Sunday.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 64 percent of cases and 75 percent of deaths from December 16 to December 22, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 77 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 18,560 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,796,111 doses, including 2,333,423 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 304,880 vaccine series have been initiated and 274,961 (45.37% of the population) have been completed. A total of 747,574 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

LDH reports that 1,106 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 344 from Thursday). Of those patients, 50 were on ventilators (up 18 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 3,451 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Thursday, December 30.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 11,405 cases (up 273) | 256 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 36,985 cases (up 76) | 639 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 6,277 cases (up 146) | 144 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 14,023 cases (up 476) | 231 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 5,034 cases (up 83) | 133 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 43,148 cases (up 1,340) | 415 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 15,214 cases (up 320) | 353 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 9,212 cases (up 231) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 9,513 cases (up 309) | 231 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 11,066 (up 197) | 195 deaths (no change)

————————————————

FROM THURSDAY:

As of December 30, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 12,467 and there have been 2 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 828,695. The current total death count is 14,986.

According to LDH, Thursday's number is the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic. The previous record was 9,378 cases reported on December 29, 2021.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 64 percent of cases and 75 percent of deaths from December 16 to December 22, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 75 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 18,560 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,796,111 doses, including 2,333,423 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 304,880 vaccine series have been initiated and 274,961 (45.37% of the population) have been completed. A total of 747,574 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

LDH reports that 762 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 103 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 32 were on ventilators (up 4 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,688 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Tuesday, December 28.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 11,132 cases (up 96) | 256 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 36,906 cases (up 416) | 637 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 6,131 cases (up 43) | 144 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 13,547 cases (up 248) | 231 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,951 cases (up 35) | 133 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 41,808 cases (up 409) | 415 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,894 cases (up 106) | 352 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,981 cases (up 111) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 9,204 cases (up 128) | 230 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,869 (up 96) | 195 deaths (no change)



