Save Time and Money with eNotices!

The Weld County Board of Commissioners recently approved the 2022 budget for the gross amount of $374,739,671. The board also extended the 20+ year practice of charging below the TABOR limit (which is 22.038 mills) for property taxes by agreeing to keep the mill levy at 15.038 mills. The county is in excellent financial condition with no debt, no sales tax, one of the lowest mill levies among all Colorado counties, a significant cash reserve, and a fully-funded pension plan. The major factors impacting the 2022 budget continue to be dominated by oil and gas development in Weld County, population growth, state and federal budget issues, service restructuring in Weld County Government, and the added impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local and national economy.
