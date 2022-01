When you're a student living on campus, you have to figure out creative ways to entertain yourself. Many students do that by going to bars, racing Lime scooters, or going to sporting events. However, sometimes that doesn’t cut it and you have to really think out of the box. That is what seems to have led these two Texas Tech students to braid grass in their free time.

