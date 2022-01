Kupp corralled all seven of his targets for 118 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 18 yards on his lone carry in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the 49ers. Kupp tied his season-low mark of seven targets that was set a week prior, but the talented wideout was still able to turn in a monster fantasy day. The 28-year-old finishes the regular season with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, placing himself firmly in the league's MVP discussion. Kupp's recent lowered target rate (by his gaudy standards) may have been tied to the Rams locking up a playoff spot two weeks ago and not wanting to burn out its star player. That said, it would make sense to see Kupp featured heavily in the first round of the NFC wild-card round.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO