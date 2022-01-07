Photos: Dramatic scenes from Kazakhstan's massive protests and crackdown
By Marco Storel
WEKU
4 days ago
This week, Kazakhstan has seen some of its largest public protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union over 30 years ago — and a deadly crackdown by its authoritarian government in response. The president said Friday he has authorized security forces to shoot to kill.
The protests began in the beginning of the year in a small oil town after a sudden major increase in the price of a type of fuel widely used in vehicles in Kazakhstan. Since then, tens of thousands of people have joined in demonstrations, signaling broader discontent with the Central Asian country's economy and authoritarian rule. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called the demonstrators "terrorists."
Protesters have set cars and government buildings on fire. Casualties have mounted, including dozens of protesters and law enforcement. A regional security alliance led by Russia sent troops to the country.
Here are some of the images from the dramatic scenes that unfolded this week.
In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
Evgeny Finkel is an associate professor of International Affairs at Johns Hopkins University. Janetta Azarieva is a researcher at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Yitzhak Brudny is the Jay and Leonie Darwin chair in Russian studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox....
Dozens have been killed in Kazakhstan during protests against skyrocketing fuel prices. Kazakhstan's president ordered security forces to "shoot to kill without warning." Russia has sent paratroopers to help quell the violence as part of a Moscow-led security alliance. In the past week, the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan has...
Kazakhstan's biggest city Almaty looks like something from an apocalypse film. Driving around early on Friday morning, the smell of burnt vehicles was still in the air. Few people were about, many too afraid to come out into the streets. The army and police are blocking key sites in the...
MOSCOW (AP) — The presidential residence in Kazakhstan’s largest city was engulfed in flames on Wednesday and armed protesters stormed another government building, according to news reports, as demonstrations sparked by a rise in fuel prices escalated sharply. In response to the protests, the government resigned and the...
MOSCOW, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Eight police and national guard troops have been killed and 317 were injured during unrest in several regions of Kazakhstan, Sputnik news agency reported on Wednesday, quoting the interior ministry. Earlier Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he had taken over as head of the country's...
As more violent protests broke out in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki insisted the United States has nothing to do with the unrest in the former Soviet republic, calling rumors to the contrary “crazy Russian claims.”. “We’re monitoring reports of protests in Kazakhstan. We support...
ALMATY (Reuters) -Fresh violence erupted in Kazakhstan's main city on Thursday after Russia rushed in paratroopers overnight to put down a countrywide uprising in one of Moscow's closest former Soviet allies. Police in the main city Almaty said they had killed dozens of rioters overnight. The authorities said at least...
MOSCOW—The sixth day of violent unrest devolved into a massacre on the streets of Kazakhstan’s capital city of Almaty, with dozens of protesters and at least 13 law enforcement officials killed, as well as hundreds more wounded. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev—who just a week ago was considered a weak...
MOSCOW, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Kazakhstan could solve its own problems and it was important that no one interfered from the outside, RIA news agency reported. It quoted Peskov as saying Kazakhstan had not requested Russian help to deal with protests, triggered...
Russia has been moving more and more troops near Ukraine for months, sparking invasion fears. Focused on Ukraine, Russia has made a number of security demands of the US and its allies and partners. New unrest in Kazakhstan, however, is demanding at least some of Russia's attention as it sends...
VLADIMIR Putin is constructing a tinpot empire of failing states and ruthless tyrants as he attempts to build new a "Soviet Union". Russia is cosying up to a rogue's gallery of nations as it seeks to expand its influence - today sending in "peacekeepers" to crush protests in Kazakhstan. Putin's...
On Jan. 5, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) agreed to send troops to help the Kazakh government quell mounting political unrest. What had started as protests against a rise in fuel prices in the western city of Zhanaozen rapidly turned into broad demonstrations against government corruption and lack of reforms across Kazakhstan’s major cities, including the largest city of Almaty. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed the protests on a “terrorist threat.”
Skyrocketing fuel prices have led to massive protests in Kazakhstan, leading to multiple deaths and hundreds of injuries. What Happened: Protestors set fire to the presidential residence and mayor’s office in Almaty, the Central Asian nation’s largest city, on Wednesday. The Kazakh Interior Ministry said eight police officers and National Guard members were killed, and almost 100 officers were injured in the rioting. In all, more than 300 people have been injured, although no information has been released on potential civilian casualties, according to the Associated Press.
The global bitcoin network's hashrate has dropped dramatically this week following the shutdown of Kazakhstan's internet due to ongoing unrest in the country, a Reuters report explains. The Bitcoin hashrate is the measure of the global computing power of Bitcoin mining, comprised of individual crypto miners and organizations the world...
Comments / 5