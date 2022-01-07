ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Photos: Dramatic scenes from Kazakhstan's massive protests and crackdown

By Marco Storel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7pMc_0dfcjsde00
A person holding Kazakhstan's flag gathers with other protesters near a police line in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday. Demonstrators denouncing the surge in prices for liquefied petroleum gas have clashed with police in Kazakhstan's largest city and held protests in about a dozen other cities in the country.

This week, Kazakhstan has seen some of its largest public protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union over 30 years ago — and a deadly crackdown by its authoritarian government in response. The president said Friday he has authorized security forces to shoot to kill.

The protests began in the beginning of the year in a small oil town after a sudden major increase in the price of a type of fuel widely used in vehicles in Kazakhstan. Since then, tens of thousands of people have joined in demonstrations, signaling broader discontent with the Central Asian country's economy and authoritarian rule. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called the demonstrators "terrorists."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4143rA_0dfcjsde00
Riot police march to disperse demonstrators gathering in Almaty, Wednesday. Vladimir Tretyakov/AP

Protesters have set cars and government buildings on fire. Casualties have mounted, including dozens of protesters and law enforcement. A regional security alliance led by Russia sent troops to the country.

Here are some of the images from the dramatic scenes that unfolded this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8EsX_0dfcjsde00
The mayor's office in Almaty, Kazakhstan, one of several government buildings torched by protesters. Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jBWZ_0dfcjsde00
Protesters attend a rally in Almaty on Tuesday, after energy price hikes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ti8DT_0dfcjsde00
A man attacks a police minivan during protests on Tuesday that followed sudden price hikes of liquefied petroleum gas. Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cV2Ui_0dfcjsde00
A police car on fire during a protest in Almaty on Wednesday. Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vUf1r_0dfcjsde00
Kazakh law enforcement officers detain a man during a protest in Almaty on Wednesday. Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqDiS_0dfcjsde00
Smoke rises from the city hall building during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday. Kazakh news site Zakon said many of the demonstrators who converged on the building carried clubs and shields. Yan Blagov/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Gp2Z_0dfcjsde00
Troops at the main square where hundreds of people were protesting on Thursday. Mariya Gordeyeva/Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wiQwO_0dfcjsde00
A man takes a photo of windows of a police kiosk damaged by demonstrators during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday. Vladimir Tretyakov/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ERGbX_0dfcjsde00
A riot police officer stands ready to stop demonstrators during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday. Vladimir Tretyakov/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yA972_0dfcjsde00
Left: Demonstrators ride a truck during a protest; Right: A demonstrator tries to dismantle a security camera on a pole during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday. Vladimir Tretyakov/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0YAA_0dfcjsde00
A police car on fire as riot police prepare to stop protesters in the center of Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday. Local news reports said police dispersed a demonstration of about 1,000 people and detained protesters Tuesday night in Almaty.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i0BSC_0dfcjsde00
Protesters take part in a rally in Almaty on Wednesday. Abduaziz Madyarov/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zsvlH_0dfcjsde00
A man walks his dog near a burned-out car that was set on fire during unrest. Following a meeting between a government commission and protesters, the price for liquefied petroleum gas went down, but some protests continued.

