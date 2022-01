Public Hearing - City Council

CITY OF PALM BAY, FLORIDA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Palm Bay, Florida, will hold a public hearing for the purpose of enacting Ordinances 2022-02, 2022-03, 2022-04, 2022-05, 2022-10, 2022-11, 2022-12, and 2022-13 at City Hall, 120 Malabar Road, SE, Palm Bay, on January 20, 2022, at 7:00 P.M., titled as shown:

ORDINANCE 2022-02

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF PALM BAY, BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA, VACATING AND ABANDONING A PORTION OF THE REAR TWENTY (20) FOOT PUBLIC UTILITY AND DRAINAGE EASEMENT, LOCATED WITHIN LOTS 6 AND 7, BLOCK 2602, PORT MALABAR UNIT 49, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 22, PAGE 160, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND LEGALLY DESCRIBED HEREIN; PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

ORDINANCE 2022-03

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF PALM BAY, BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA, VACATING AND ABANDONING A PORTION OF THE SIDE TWENTY (20) FOOT PUBLIC UTILITY AND DRAINAGE EASEMENT, LOCATED WITHIN LOT 21, BLOCK 1998, PORT MALABAR UNIT 42, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 21, PAGE 111, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND LEGALLY DESCRIBED HEREIN; PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

ORDINANCE 2022-04

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF PALM BAY, BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA, AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, TITLE XVII, LAND DEVELOPMENT CODE, CHAPTER 185, ZONING CODE, SUBCHAPTER ‘DISTRICT REGULATIONS’, BY INCLUDING CANINE TRAINING AND SIMILAR USES AS A PERMITTED USE IN LI (LIGHT INDUSTRIAL AND WAREHOUSING DISTRICT) ZONING; PROVIDING FOR THE REPEAL OF ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH; PROVIDING FOR INCLUSION IN THE CITY OF PALM BAY CODE OF ORDINANCES; PROVIDING FOR A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

ORDINANCE 2022-05

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF PALM BAY, BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA, AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, TITLE XVII, LAND DEVELOPMENT CODE, CHAPTER 185, ZONING CODE, SUBCHAPTER ‘SUPPLEMENTARY DISTRICT REGULATIONS’, BY MODIFYING PROVISIONS RELATED TO THE ARCHITECTURAL APPEAL PROCESS; PROVIDING FOR THE REPEAL OF ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH; PROVIDING FOR INCLUSION IN THE CITY OF PALM BAY CODE OF ORDINANCES; PROVIDING FOR A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

ORDINANCE 2022-10

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF PALM BAY, BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA, AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, TITLE V, LEGISLATIVE, CHAPTER 52, BOARDS, SUBCHAPTER ‘CODE ENFORCEMENT BOARD’, BY REPEALING THE SUBCHAPTER IN ITS ENTIRETY; PROVIDING FOR THE REPEAL OF ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH; PROVIDING FOR DELETION FROM THE CITY OF PALM BAY CODE OF ORDINANCES; PROVIDING FOR A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

ORDINANCE 2022-11

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF PALM BAY, BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA, AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, TITLE V, LEGISLATIVE, CHAPTER 52, BOARDS, BY CREATING A NEW SUBCHAPTER TO BE TITLED ‘CODE ENFORCEMENT SPECIAL MAGISTRATE’; PROVIDING FOR INCLUSION IN THE CITY OF PALM BAY CODE OF ORDINANCES; PROVIDING FOR A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

ORDINANCE 2022-12

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF PALM BAY, BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA, AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, TITLE V, LEGISLATIVE, CHAPTER 55, POLICE AND FIREFIGHTERS RETIREMENT PENSION PLAN, BY MODIFYING THE MINIMUM DISTRIBUTION OF BENEFITS AND MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS; PROVIDING FOR THE REPEAL OF ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH; PROVIDING FOR INCLUSION IN THE CITY OF PALM BAY CODE OF ORDINANCES; PROVIDING FOR A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

ORDINANCE 2022-13

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF PALM BAY, BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA, AMENDING THE FISCAL YEAR 2022 BUDGET BY APPROPRIATING AND ALLOCATING FUNDS IDENTIFIED IN EXHIBIT ‘A’, CONSISTING OF FIVE (5) PAGES AND INCORPORATED IN ITS ENTIRETY HEREIN; RECOGNIZING THAT SUCH APPROPRIATIONS MUST BE MADE PURSUANT TO THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF PALM BAY, CHAPTER 35; ADOPTING, RATIFYING, CONFIRMING, AND VALIDATING THE ALLOCATIONS; PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Interested parties may appear at the meeting and be heard with respect to the proposed ordinance(s). The ordinance draft(s) may be inspected by the public from 8:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., weekdays, in the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 120 Malabar Road, SE, Palm Bay, Florida.

Any aggrieved or adversely affected person desiring to become a party in the quasi-judicial proceeding shall provide written notice to the City Clerk which notice shall, at a minimum, set forth the aggrieved or affected person's name, address, and telephone number, indicate how the aggrieved or affected person qualifies as an aggrieved or affected person and indicate whether the aggrieved or affected person is in favor of or opposed to the requested quasi-judicial action. The required notice must be received by the Clerk no later than five (5) business days at the close of business, which is 5:00 p.m., before the hearing. (Section 59.03, Palm Bay Code of Ordinances).

If an individual decides to appeal any decision made by the City Council with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, a record of the proceedings will be required and the individual will need to ensure that a verbatim transcript of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based (Section 286.0105, Florida Statutes). Such person must provide a method for recording the proceedings verbatim.

Terese M. Jones, CMC

City Clerk