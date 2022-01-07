ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tallest Galapagos volcano erupts, spewing lava, ash

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The tallest mountain in the Galapagos islands was erupting on Friday, spewing lava down its flanks and clouds of ash over the Pacific Ocean, according to Ecuador’s Geophysical Institute.

A cloud of gas and ash from Wolf Volcano rose to 3793 meters (12,444 feet) above sea level following the eruption that began shortly before midnight Wednesday local time, the Institute said.

Here are the meteor showers, eclipses, and supermoons to see in 2022

There was no immediate danger to populated areas, which are located at the opposite side of Isabela island, the largest in the Galapagos chain. But the Environment Ministry said eight people, including national park guards and scientists doing field work on pink iguanas living on the volcano’s slopes, were evacuated from the area.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IIKO4_0dfcjYBE00
    This photo released by the the National Galapagos Park communications office shows, from above, lava from the eruption of Wolf Volcano on Isabela Island, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Wilson Cabrera/National Galapagos Park communications office via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SmRiB_0dfcjYBE00
    This photo released by the the National Galapagos Park communications office shows, from above, lava from the eruption of Wolf Volcano on Isabela Island, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Wilson Cabrera/National Galapagos Park communications office via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vqsAL_0dfcjYBE00
    This photo released by the the National Galapagos Park communications office shows lava spreading from the eruption of Wolf Volcano on Isabela Island, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Wilson Cabrera/National Galapagos Park communications office via AP)

The 1,701-meter (5,580-foot) volcano is one of numerous active volcanos in the Galapagos, which are nearly 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from mainland South America.

Images taken from afar and circulated by the government showed glowing lava piercing the pre-dawn darkness.

The volcano last erupted in 2015.

