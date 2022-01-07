ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney General Todd Rokita: Hoosiers’ liberty hangs in the balance as U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on Biden’s vaccine mandates

By Seth Austin
 4 days ago

INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita pledged to continue to fight against what he called government overreach as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear oral arguments on two of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19.

“In a free republic, the protection of individual liberty must be a priority,” said Attorney General Rokita. “The federal government’s overreach through vaccine mandates threatens our country’s foundation. Truly, Hoosiers’ liberty hangs in the balance as the Supreme Court deliberates over these important constitutional issues.”

The Supreme Court on Friday is scheduled to hear oral arguments over two separate vaccine mandates. One of those is an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule requiring vaccination or weekly testing of workers at large employers. The other vaccine mandate that will be heard is a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) rule requiring vaccination of all staff at all Medicare and Medicaid providers.

Charles Vire
3d ago

When our government decides it’s Ok ✅ to break the Constitution. Houston we no longer have freedom of choice. We are not a communist country and lead by a Dictator. This is a very dangerous game of chess ♟ that is being played on Americans. Apparently our government is ready to take on a full blown Civil War. Actually very sad 😞 day in history for our country. Pushing mandated vaccines 💉 and whatever else they have planned could be the tipping point.

Mike Schmidt
3d ago

I say if you don’t want to be vaccinated that’s fine but if you get Covid stay at home and die don’t burden our health care workers when it could have been avoided. A friend of ours is a hospital administrator/doctor he has 30 people in ER waiting for beds and not all Covid.

Ray Horn
3d ago

True vaccines are one thing. This is an experimental mRNA Gene Therapy. When is the last time you needed multiple boosters for MMR, smallpox or polio? Why can't you hold the manufacturer's liable for their products and why seal the records for 50+ years?

