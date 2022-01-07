ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Baldwin County Animal Shelter to lower adoption fees in honor of Betty White

By Summer Poole
 4 days ago

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Baldwin County Animal Shelter is reducing adoption fees in the wake of what would have been Hollywood icon Betty White’s 100th birthday. The shelter isn’t the only local group that helps animals to honor the famously pet-friendly star.

From Jan. 18 through Jan. 21, pet adoption fees will be 50 percent off in order to honor White’s legacy as an animal rights advocate.

Betty White movie showing in local theaters

This isn’t the only way that people are honoring White. Just a few days after White passed a social media campaign started up called the #BettyWhiteChallenge . The challenge called for participants to donate $5 to their local animal shelters on Jan. 17, which would have been White’s 100 birthday.

The Forest Service made White an honorary forest ranger in 2010 due to her love for animals. In an interview with Katie Couric from ‘CBS Sunday Morning,’ White gave some advice to people who want to live a rich, long life like hers. “I’m not preaching, but maybe I learned it from my animal friends: kindness and consideration for somebody besides yourself,” said White. “And I think that keeps you feeling young, I really do.”

If you would like more information about BCAS, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

