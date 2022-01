It will definitely take a lot of getting used to. Thor has had some pretty radical looks in the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the years but despite looking badass for most of his appearances in the franchise, the God of Thunder is also no stranger to looking goofy at times — from his bleached eyebrows in the original Thor movie to his "Bro Thor" getup in Avengers: Endgame. But the new suit he dons in Thor: Love and Thunder just might take the cake for being the most bizarre Thor outfit yet.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO