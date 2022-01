Have you ever visited a garden in the winter that you thought was beautiful? Well, you can have a beautiful winter garden too with careful selection of trees and shrubs for your garden. The winter landscape does not have to be bleak and end with the first frost. Do not shy away from creating a tapestry of color just because the deciduous trees have bare branches. There are shrubs, perennials and bulbs that can make the winter garden an attractive place even when the temperatures are low. Shiny green leaves, pretty red berries, and flowers peeking through the leaves are things that make the garden handsome and cheerful in winter.

