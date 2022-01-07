Police: Man kills mother’s ex-husband in Everson

(Jason Doly/iStock)

EVERSON, Wash. — Everson police arrested a 20-year-old man after a report of a shooting on Thursday night, according to the Everson Police Department.

Around 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 6, officers responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of Pioneer Court for an assault with a deadly weapon.

The reporting party said her ex-husband had been shot by her adult son, and he appeared to be dead.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man dead inside the home.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Ethan Knight and booked him into Whatcom County Jail for murder in the second degree.

No other details of the incident have been released at this time.

