10 Times Gunna’s Fits Matched His Lyrics

Gunna is gearing up for the release of his Drip Season 4 album on Friday (January 7), which will serve as the final installment in the decorated series. One of the more anticipated tracks is the Wheezy-produced “Pushin P,” where Gunna will reunite with Super Slimey duo Future and Young Thug. Although, the Atlanta native is looking to make “Pushin P” part of everyday conversation and he provided an explanation of the phrase’s meaning that’s left most fans even more confused.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO