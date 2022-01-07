10 Times Gunna’s Fits Matched His Lyrics

The long-awaited finale to the Drip Season series has arrived. Gunna announced the track list for his newest album, DS4Ever, a.k.a. Drip Season 4 Ever, which teased a new song with Chlöe titled “You & Me.” They sampled Jon B.’s “They Don’t Know” and interpolated Usher’s “Nice and Slow.” The pair, who also wrote the song together, were spotted at a Lakers game holding hands earlier in the week. The Have Mercy singer isn’t the only artist included on the new album; the fourth and final installment of the Drip Season series also includes Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, G Herbo, Nechie, Yung Bleu, Chris Brown, and Roddy Ricch as collaborators.
