Pity Lord Geidt – his is a thankless job

 4 days ago
Kaya Mar with his painting of Boris Johnson outside Downing Street in London.

I can’t help but feel sympathy for Lord Geidt (Boris Johnson accused of corruption after ‘great exhibition’ text emerges, 6 January). “Ethics adviser to Boris Johnson” must be an even more thankless job description than “honesty adviser to Richard Nixon”.

Tony Green

Ipswich, Suffolk

Jake Wallman says he was born in a different millennium to his twin (31 December). But of course he wasn’t: 31 December 1999 and 1 January 2000 are both safely within the second millennium CE, which ended at midnight on 31 December 2000. No doubt there are unsung twins for whom the quoted words are true!

Hedley Stone

Southam, Warwickshire

Re Margaret Davis’s roses, and others who report unseasonal blooms (Letters, 4 January), last week the lemon tree on my city fifth-floor balcony produced four beautifully scented blooms. While having my morning coffee I noticed something moving in the leaves: it was a tiny wren, busy scoffing the lot. My question is: how did it know?

Rosalind Napier

Birmingham

The bus services in my boyhood pit village were all labelled with a letter and a number, such as C4 or A2. Hence, while singing at the chapel Sunday school, I believed the Christian soldiers were urged onward to Nottingham as they were “going on B4” (Letters, 6 January).

Philip Clarke

East Bridgford, Nottinghamshire

Boris Johnson’s failure to act on sleaze may be more than ‘carelessness’, ethics watchdog suggests

Boris Johnson’s failure to stamp down on multiple allegations of Tory sleaze and rule-breaking may be more than “carelessness”, an ethics watchdog has suggested.Jonathan Evans also warned the prime minister that the scandals – from the “Owen Paterson affair”, to the funding of his luxury flat refit, to “partygate” – had reached “cut through” with an angry public.Mr Johnson has rejected calls to beef up anti-sleaze powers made by the committee on standards in public life, including giving up his veto on whether ministers are investigated for sleaze.But Lord Evans, the committee’s head, pointed to the numerous controversies now...
Richard Nixon
Boris Johnson
Standards watchdog raises prospect PM deliberately withheld flat probe texts

A standards overseer has questioned whether the Prime Minister was “deliberate” in withholding information from his ethics tsar during an investigation into the Downing Street flat revamp.Lord Evans of Weardale, chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, said the recent episode over who paid for the £112,000 refurbishment of the Prime Minister’s official residence in Downing Street showed the need for the independent standards adviser to be given additional powers.Last week, Boris Johnson was forced to issue a “humble and sincere apology” to his standards adviser, Lord Geidt, after he failed to inform him of a Whatsapp exchange...
Voices: Prime minister, you leave me with no choice: either you resign – or I will

This isn’t meant to sound like an ultimatum, and I’m as sorry as anyone that it has come to this but, prime minister, you leave me with no choice: either you resign – or I will.What choice do I have? Without wishing to pull the wizard’s curtain back too far, there are only two ways to satirise something. One is to exaggerate it, and thereby to make clear its absurdity through magnification. And the other is to defend it, and in so doing show it to be indefensible.So how, exactly, am I meant to carry on? In the middle...
Boris Johnson’s Government ‘careless’ over standards, says sleaze watchdog

A sleaze watchdog has accused Boris Johnson’s Government of being at least “careless” over its approach to maintaining proper standards.Lord Evans of Weardale, chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, highlighted “partygate” – the allegations around lockdown-busting gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall – as one of the rows causing concern.The former MI5 chief said the public expects MPs and officials to be “living up to the standards that they profess to live up to”.There is – at least – a carelessness amongst people in Government over standards issuesLord EvansThe peer’s appearance in front of the Commons Public...
How has Boris Johnson responded to claims of Covid rule-busting parties?

The Prime Minister has started another week in hot water amid allegations that a “bring your own booze” garden party took place in Downing Street during England’s first lockdown in May 2020.This is not the first time Boris Johnson has faced criticism over rule-busting gatherings said to have occurred during the pandemic.On Monday, he dodged a question over his involvement in the alleged BYOB event – deferring to an ongoing investigation by senior official Sue Gray into numerous allegations of lockdown-breaking parties across Whitehall.Here is what the PM has said in response to similar claims made in the past.-May 15...
Boris Johnson accused of attending mid-lockdown drinks party in No 10 garden

Boris Johnson stands accused of personally attending a drinks party in the garden of No 10 during the first lockdown.Downing Street did not immediately deny a report in the Sunday Times alleging that the Prime Minister attended the potentially rule-breaking event with wife Carrie in May 2020.The newspaper cited three sources stating Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, emailed officials with an invite adding “BYOB”, meaning bring your own bottle, or booze.Senior civil servant Sue Gray is investigating the May 20 event as part of her inquiry into numerous allegations of rule-breaking events being held in No 10 during...
Lockdown party claims add to list of Boris Johnson scandals

Allegations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s staff held a “bring your own booze” garden party while Britain was in lockdown are just the latest claims of wrongdoing to rattle the leader.Cases of rule-bending and dishonesty have followed Johnson through his twin careers as journalist and politician. He was once fired from a newspaper for making up a quote, and later ousted from a Conservative Party post for lying about an extramarital affair. He has always bounced back. But now discontent is growing inside Johnson's own Conservative Party over a leader often accused of acting as if rules don’t...
Martin Reynolds: Official at the heart of lockdown-busting No 10 party row

Martin Reynolds is one of the most senior officials in No 10 but had largely avoided the limelight until the emergence of his email inviting colleagues to “socially-distanced drinks” during England’s first coronavirus lockdown.As Boris Johnson’s principal private secretary he plays a key role advising the Prime Minister on a wide range of issues.He served as the UK’s ambassador to Libya before being appointed to the role at the heart of No 10 in October 2019.The Cambridge graduate had previously served in a range of Foreign Office roles in Whitehall, South Africa and Brussels.Before joining the Foreign Office, he was...
Johnson faces Tory anger over latest No 10 drinks party allegations

A growing number of Tories have lashed out at the Prime Minister amid fresh allegations he attended a rule-breaking drinks party in Downing Street during the first national lockdown.The news has drawn fury from MPs and other prominent Conservative figures, while former No 10 chief of staff Lord Barwell ridiculed the PM on social media – suggesting it would not take an investigation for Boris Johnson to figure out if he had been part of the gathering.Police are in contact with the Cabinet Office over the claims, which came to a head on Monday night.It has been alleged that a...
‘Is this for real?’ Downing Street staff criticised No.10 party at the time, leaked messages show

Downing Street's own staff criticised the garden party hosted at No.10 in the height of the Covid-19 lockdown, leaked messages show.One staff member asked "Is this for real?" after getting a message from Boris Johnson's principal private secretary Martin Reynolds inviting them to “bring your own booze”.Another said: "Um. Why is Martin [Reynolds] encouraging a mass gathering in the garden?", according to the texts reported by the BBC.The prime minister and his wife were said to have attended the event of around 40 people, which has been added to the list of bashes investigated by senior civil servant Sue Gray.It...
Senior Tories tell PM to own up to whether he was ‘at boozy shindig’

Senior Conservatives have urged Boris Johnson to own up to whether he attended a lockdown rule breaking party at No.10.Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson said the prime minister did not need to wait for the outcome of an investigation before admitting his attendance.And Lord Barwell, Theresa May's former chief of staff, echoed the sentiment, stating: "Let me put this politely: it is not entirely clear why the Prime Minister needs to wait for Sue Gray's report to find out if he went to a party in his own garden."Meanwhile, the leader of Conservatives in Sunderland said that the party...
Michael Ellis bends down and takes the party rap as PM stays in hiding

How much must Boris Johnson hate Michael Ellis? There again, how much must Michael Ellis hate Michael Ellis? It takes a special kind of person to volunteer to be the prime minister’s fall guy. Someone with even a trace of self-respect might have looked wistfully at the lateral flow test, inked on a second red line and made himself unavailable. Not the delusional Ellis. He was at his master’s beck and call: ready at all times to defend the totally indefensible in an act of imagined nobility. All he asked for in return was a knighthood for this and previous acts of slavish devotion to Johnson.
Senior Tories turn on Boris Johnson as PM stays silent over ‘partygate’ row

Senior Conservatives have turned on Boris Johnson over the “partygate” scandal, as the prime minister dodged demands to reveal whether he attended a Downing Street drinks event at the height of the Covid lockdown.The leader of Tories in Scotland, Douglas Ross, called on the prime minister to come clean, and warned that he would have to resign if he had broken the rules.Meanwhile another former minister branded the situation “humiliating”, while a senior Tory backbencher told The Independent that Mr Johnson’s position would be “difficult” if a probe by Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray found against him.Mr Johnson dodged a House...
Boris Johnson has ‘full confidence’ in civil servant who issued lockdown party invite

Boris Johnson retains “full confidence” in the senior civil servant who issued an invitation for 100 staff to attend a Downing Street drinks event during lockdown, No 10 has said.Martin Reynolds remains in post as the prime minister’s principal private secretary, one of the most crucial roles in No 10, said Mr Johnson’s official spokesman.There has been speculation that Mr Reynolds might be forced out of his post after ITV News obtained an email in which he invited No 10 staff to a “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020.The email read:...
Boris Johnson’s sleaze adviser expects to be given more authority after ‘flatgate’ row

Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser has said he expects to be given “considerably greater” authority, independence and power as a result of the spat over the prime minister’s flat refurbishment.The comments came in response to a letter from a parliamentary watchdog committee asking Christopher Geidt whether he felt he should be allowed to launch his own inquiries into allegations of ministerial wrongdoing.Lord Geidt’s response appears to indicate that he is pushing for this power. At present he can propose an investigation but can only proceed if requested to do so by the prime minister.Mr Johnson was forced to apologise last week...
Drakeford accuses Prime Minister of ‘ignoring the science’

England has been accused of “ignoring the science” in refusing to introduce coronavirus restrictions by Wales’s First Minister Mark Drakeford as he continued his war of words with the UK Government Mr Drakeford defended his earlier comments that England was the “global outlier” in the fight against the Omicron variant.On Friday, he had launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, accusing him of leading a Government which was “politically paralysed”.Speaking on Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday, Mr Drakeford said: “I’m asked time after time why isn’t Wales doing the same things as England?I think they (UK Government)...
Boris and Carrie Johnson 'attended a drinks party of 40 people in the No 10 garden during lockdown' after PM's chief mandarin 'sent 'bring your own bottle' email invitation'

Boris Johnson stands accused of personally attending a drinks party in the garden of No 10 during the first lockdown. Downing Street did not immediately deny a report in the Sunday Times alleging that the Prime Minister attended the potentially rule-breaking event with wife Carrie in May 2020. The newspaper...
