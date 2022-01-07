ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Smiling Elizabeth Holmes makes the most of her freedom: Convicted fraudster takes a stroll with husband and baby son William around leafy $135M California estate - three days after being found guilty in Theranos trial

By Ruth Styles In Woodside, California, For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Smiling and laughing with her family, this is disgraced Theranos boss Elizabeth Holmes seen in exclusive DailyMail.com photos less than three days after she was convicted of fraud.

Holmes, 37, is facing up to 20 years in jail after a jury found her guilty of swindling investors out of $945 million and lying about her company's wonder blood test technology that didn't work.

The sentencing date has not yet been determined.

The Silicon Valley scammer has been holed up in a lavish home on a $135million California estate since at least March – and was photographed while walking with her hotel heir husband William 'Billy' Evans near the property on Thursday.

Holmes, who took the stand during the four-month trial in her own defense, declined to comment when asked if she was planning an appeal by DailyMail.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cTTqv_0dfchtRx00
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was seen taking a leisurely stroll around her leafy California neighborhood on Thursday - just three days after being found guilty of wire fraud. She is pictured above with mom Noel Holmes 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u1L5W_0dfchtRx00
Exclusive DailyMail.com photos show the 37-year-old biotech entrepreneur going on a walk with her family near the $135million Woodside property she has been living in during her trial 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26glt3_0dfchtRx00
Holmes was accompanied by her husband Billy Evans, his mother Anne Evans (pictured) and her mother during the outing. The couple - who tied the knot in 2019 - are living on the Green Gables Estate in one of the wealthiest towns in Silicon Valley 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KyhlA_0dfchtRx00
Hotel heir Evans, 29, carried the couple's seven-month-old baby son, William, who was born in July just weeks before Holmes's four-month trial began.  The group also brought along their two dogs: a husky and a bichon frise

The couple were joined on the walk by her mom Noel Holmes and his mother Anne Evans, along with their two dogs: a husky and a bichon frise.

Evans, 29, carried the couple's seven-month-old baby son, William, who was born in July – shortly before the trial began.

The family are currently living in Woodside, California – a posh Silicon Valley town where the average house costs $5million.

Although just 5,000 people call the town home, Holmes' neighbors include actress Michelle Pfeiffer, singer Neil Young and Google co-founder Larry Ellison who owns a $200million estate in the area.

Ellison is one of the investors who lost out after paying into Theranos which claimed to have invented a medical machine that could diagnose hundreds of conditions from a single drop of blood but which later proved to be useless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VodmL_0dfchtRx00
Holmes appeared in high spirits despite being found guilty of defrauding investors out of millions of dollars just three days earlier 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LC21Y_0dfchtRx00
At one point during the walk, Holmes covered her face with a protective mask. She is pictured alongside mom Noel 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SSXHP_0dfchtRx00
DC-born Holmes founded Theranos after dropping out of Stanford aged 19 and was, at one point, valued at $9billion. She declined to comment when asked if she was planning an appeal by DailyMail.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OEnFD_0dfchtRx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vwtL4_0dfchtRx00
Holmes is facing up to 20 years in federal prison if she fails to appeal the conviction on four counts of wire fraud 

The late Apple boss Steve Jobs also lived in the town which boasts just one restaurant which is called Bucks on the Green and a single small hotel, the Pioneer.

Holmes and Evans are living on the Green Gables Estate: a 74-acre spread that includes seven individual houses, a Roman-themed swimming pool, a tennis court and a private orchard.

If Holmes does not appeal or it fails, her circumstances could soon be far less salubrious with the mom-of-one facing up to 20 years in a federal jail.

The closest is FCI Dublin – a 728-bed low-security prison in Dublin, California, which is just 38 miles from her current home.

Dublin has housed a number of high-profile prisoners in recent years, among them Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman who spent two months and two weeks respectively in the jail after being convicted of fraud.

DailyMail.com previously revealed how Loughlin, who was jailed for faking daughter Olivia Jade's credentials to get her into college, spent her stay subsisting on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and sleeping on a mat on the floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Umxdb_0dfchtRx00
Holmes, who was supported in court by her mother and husband, was once lauded as one of Silicon Valley's most promising tech tycoons
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4317G7_0dfchtRx00
The massive estate sits on 74-acres and includes seven individual houses, a Roman-themed swimming pool, a tennis court and a private orchard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qygbF_0dfchtRx00
Although just 5,000 people call the town home, Holmes's neighbors include actress Michelle Pfeiffer, singer Neil Young and Google co-founder Larry Ellison who owns a $200m estate in the area
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjSIc_0dfchtRx00
The community is known as one of the most expensive residential areas in the country, where the average house costs $5M

Other famous former residents include bank robbing heiress Patty Hearst, would-be assassin Sassy Fromme and Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PL1TM_0dfchtRx00
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her partner, hotel management heir Billy Evans, have welcomed their first child just weeks before her trial for fraud charges is scheduled to begin

Holmes now looks set to join them after she was convicted of three counts of wire fraud and one of conspiracy to deceive investors on Monday.

She had initially faced 11 counts but the jury of eight men and four women were only able to reach agreement on four.

In a statement released after the verdict, US attorney Stephanie Hinds praised the jurors and described Holmes' crimes as 'large scale investor fraud'.

She said: 'The jurors in this 15-week trial navigated a complex case amid a pandemic and scheduling obstacles.

'The guilty verdicts in this case reflect Ms. Holmes' culpability in this large-scale investor fraud, and she must now face sentencing for her crimes.'

The trial, which dragged on for over four months, included 30 witnesses and a seven-day stint on the stand by Holmes herself.

The 37-year-old told the trial that she had not intended to deceive investors, among them Fox News tycoon Rupert Murdoch, and had been involved in an abusive relationship with former Theranos president Ramesh Balwani, 56.

Balwani, whose trial is scheduled to begin later this month, is also facing fraud charges and, if convicted, could also spend up to 20 years in jail,

Holmes, who was supported in court by her mother and husband, was once lauded as one of Silicon Valley's most promising tech tycoons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQ2G3_0dfchtRx00
Elizabeth Holmes is shown leaving court on January 3 after being convicted of fraud. She was escorted out of court by her husband Billy Evans and mother Noel Holmes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpHJZ_0dfchtRx00
U.S. District Judge Edward Davila (seen in a court sketch) is expected to set a sentencing date for Holmes next week at a hearing to declare the mistrial
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dyja9_0dfchtRx00
According to a court filing, Holmes and Sunny Balwani would lead profane chants in company meetings against rival companies and detractors

DC-born Holmes founded Theranos after dropping out of Stanford aged 19 and was, at one point, valued at $9billion.

But her claims began unraveling in 2015 following a Washington Post investigation that found Theranos had only run a dozen tests using its proprietary blood testing tech – and that most were inaccurate.

The outlet also revealed that Theranos had been using third party software to run the majority of its tests.

In 2016, Theranos voided two-years-worth of tests and in 2018, the company settled a fraud case with the Securities and Exchange Commission before being dissolved.

Holmes and former lover Balwani were indicted on fraud charges the same year but the trial was repeatedly delayed by the pandemic and her pregnancy.

