Keeping it Together: Your personal stories of finding joy in difficult times

Happy New Year!

It's officially the first newsletter of 2022 and I'm so excited to be joining all our lovely readers for another year.

But before we dive in, I wanted to share a few submissions from last week's newsletter about your favorite 2021 memories :

"My favorite memory of 2021 – other than the days my family got vaccinated and then boosted – will be the 3 day weekend my business partner and I watched our first event unfold successfully," writes Deana Sun. "We raised $4,000 for a local charity and that warmed our hearts as well."

"After moving from D.C. to Florida after a horrible break-up, staying in quarantine with my 79-year-old aunt until we were both vaccinated, we went out one afternoon for tacos. A H.E.R. song started streaming on the ride home, and my aunt knew the artist and started tapping her hand to the music. My 45-year-old self felt a feeling of sincere connection and contentment to have that moment in the car with a loved one after making it through such a rough period," writes Meka L. Lloyd of Ormond Beach, FL.

"Let's face it 2021 was pretty crummy," another reader shared. "But out of the gloom of 2021, finally a glimmer of hope for this family. The best present I ever received arrived on Christmas morning. A box containing a T-shirt and a bib. Could this be what I think it is? Would anyone be so cruel as to prank a wannabe grandma? Thankfully, it was no prank. I'm going to be a grandma!!!"

We were so happy to hear about all your highlights of 2021. Thanks so much for making us a part of your year, and cheers to a hopefully even brighter one ahead!

Going on a first date? Make sure to ask these questions.

For some, a new year means new dates. If that's you, you're in luck. Sara Kuburic , the Millennial Therapist, shared some tips on getting to know your potential partner. Here's what she suggests:

I find that most people – especially on a first date – are preoccupied with trying to “show” themselves and pay little attention to who and what the other person is showing them (and many of us don't even know what to look for).

If you are struggling to come up with questions for a first date, start by exploring what you want to know about the other person. Are there deal breakers or red flags you are curious about?

If you're feeling stuck, here are some suggestions:

How do you like to unwind?

What is your favorite memory as a child?

What are people surprised to learn about you?

What are the social situation you try to avoid?

How do you like to spend your free time?

To read the full list of questions and rest of the column, click here .

Today's pet

Meet Chester and Maggie.

When the window becomes a built-in TV. Courtesy of Roma Kroll

Roma Kroll, from Des Moines, writes they're " 'watching television' together." It looks like they're "looking ahead" to the new year too!

Remember you can send pet photos, coping tips and anything else to our email.

Wishing you all the best,

Sara Moniuszko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Keeping it Together: Your personal stories of finding joy in difficult times