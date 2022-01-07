ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Keeping it Together: Your personal stories of finding joy in difficult times

By Sara M Moniuszko, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Happy New Year!

It's officially the first newsletter of 2022 and I'm so excited to be joining all our lovely readers for another year.

But before we dive in, I wanted to share a few submissions from last week's newsletter about your favorite 2021 memories :

"My favorite memory of 2021 – other than the days my family got vaccinated and then boosted – will be the 3 day weekend my business partner and I watched our first event unfold successfully," writes Deana Sun. "We raised $4,000 for a local charity and that warmed our hearts as well."

"After moving from D.C. to Florida after a horrible break-up, staying in quarantine with my 79-year-old aunt until we were both vaccinated, we went out one afternoon for tacos. A H.E.R. song started streaming on the ride home, and my aunt knew the artist and started tapping her hand to the music. My 45-year-old self felt a feeling of sincere connection and contentment to have that moment in the car with a loved one after making it through such a rough period," writes Meka L. Lloyd of Ormond Beach, FL.

"Let's face it 2021 was pretty crummy," another reader shared. "But out of the gloom of 2021, finally a glimmer of hope for this family. The best present I ever received arrived on Christmas morning. A box containing a T-shirt and a bib. Could this be what I think it is? Would anyone be so cruel as to prank a wannabe grandma? Thankfully, it was no prank. I'm going to be a grandma!!!"

We were so happy to hear about all your highlights of 2021. Thanks so much for making us a part of your year, and cheers to a hopefully even brighter one ahead!

Going on a first date? Make sure to ask these questions.

For some, a new year means new dates. If that's you, you're in luck. Sara Kuburic , the Millennial Therapist, shared some tips on getting to know your potential partner. Here's what she suggests:

I find that most people – especially on a first date – are preoccupied with trying to “show” themselves and pay little attention to who and what the other person is showing them (and many of us don't even know what to look for).

If you are struggling to come up with questions for a first date, start by exploring what you want to know about the other person.  Are there deal breakers or red flags you are curious about?

If you're feeling stuck, here are some suggestions:

  • How do you like to unwind?
  • What is your favorite memory as a child?
  • What are people surprised to learn about you?
  • What are the social situation you try to avoid?
  • How do you like to spend your free time?

To read the full list of questions and rest of the column, click here .

Today's reads

Today's pet

Meet Chester and Maggie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C5wmG_0dfchsZE00
When the window becomes a built-in TV. Courtesy of Roma Kroll

Roma Kroll, from Des Moines, writes they're " 'watching television' together." It looks like they're "looking ahead" to the new year too!

Thanks to everyone for reading! Remember you can send pet photos, coping tips and anything else to our email .

Wishing you all the best,

Sara Moniuszko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Keeping it Together: Your personal stories of finding joy in difficult times

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
outreachmagazine.com

Why Your Personal Story Is Your Greatest Apologetic Tool

Stories of life change are a powerful and indisputable way to speak the truth to people who are skeptical about faith. If you had to choose between a chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A or Popeyes, which one would you choose? If you’re a coffee person and you had to choose coffee from Dunkin’ or Starbucks, which one would you pick? What about Apple versus Microsoft products?
APPLE
communityreporter.org

Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore

West End resident and self-styled “Laundry Evangelist” Patric Richardson has earned a surprising amount of press for his unorthodox approach to the everyday task of laundry. He has been the subject of stories not only in local publications like the Star Tribune and Mpls.St.Paul Magazine, but also in the Washington Post and Wall Street Journal. He was even featured in a 2018 segment on the NBC Nightly News, which included a visit to Cooper’s Foods on West 7th. That shopping trip was for basic, if unconventional, laundry supplies like lemons and plain white vinegar.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ormond Beach, FL
State
Florida State
montecitojournal.net

The Joy of Cooking Together

This time of year, when days are short and nights are longer, it feels important to celebrate light and be light-hearted. The traditions of Hanukkah, Winter Solstice, Christmas, and Kwanzaa all include lighting candles, singing songs, and feasting together. Although COVID sensibilities have pared down the numbers, we don’t have to cancel the party. Smaller means better when the focus is on what really matters — nurturing our love for family and friends.
FOOD & DRINKS
kcparent.com

Finding joy in eating well together

Local mom Michele Hackett has transformed her diet and improved her health recently. As the primary cook in her family, she has helped her husband and daughters make better diet choices as well. “I am putting those better choices in front of them,” Hackett says. Although people typically focus...
KANSAS CITY, KS
disneydining.com

‘Frozen’ Voice Actress Found Dead at 35 Years Old

Sad news to report as we have learned that Sayaka Kanda, the Frozen actress who voiced Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen has died. The Japanese actress, Sayaka Kanda is known for many voice-over roles including Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. She recently voiced Princess Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen and was to appear in the upcoming April 2022 production of Galaxy Express 999.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Free Time#Christmas Morning#Red Flags#H E R#The Millennial Therapist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
New Year
pawtracks.com

8 signs that show how much your dog really loves you

Whether tall and lanky or small and pudgy, dogs have a nearly endless supply of love to give, especially when it comes to their owners and friends (no matter what species). Dogs are eager to love their human companions (sometimes so much that they can’t bear to be apart), and they show it in lots of different ways.
PETS
People

Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Announces Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend: 'Yes a Hundred Times Over'

The 49-year-old rapper's daughter Alaina Scott, 28, announced on Instagram Monday that she and her longtime boyfriend, Matt Moeller, are engaged. A series of snapshots captured the rooftop proposal, which saw Moeller down on one knee. In a second picture, the couple can be seen kissing, while a third photo shows off Alaina's engagement ring, which appears to be an emerald cut diamond in a gold band.
RELATIONSHIPS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

346K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy