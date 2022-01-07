ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-08 04:00:00 Expires: 2022-01-08 12:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 21:05:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-12 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches across the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 16:19:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-10 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches across the southeast coast of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 21:05:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-11 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches across the north and east coast of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Gulf and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As winds become more northeasterly today and this evening, conditions will become marginally more favorable for rip currents along Franklin County beaches and south-facing Gulf County beaches.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 10:41:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-12 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of the northeast coast of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 10:41:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-11 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AST this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 16:19:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-10 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches across the southeast coast of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
SOUTHEAST, NY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-13 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Wednesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 7 AM EST this morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 02:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-12 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 21:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sussex A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT NORTHERN SUSSEX...CARBON AND MONROE COUNTIES At 954 PM EST, a snow squall was located along a line extending from Millrift to near Williamsport. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. You can expect rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Locations impacted include Lehighton, Montague, Mount Pocono, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Jim Thorpe, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Sussex, Branchville, High Point, Werry Lake, Pocono Pines, Lake Harmony, Vernon Valley, Skytop, Tannersville, Long Pond, Kresgeville and Sun Valley. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 77 and 97. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 278 and 309. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 12.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Niagara, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 06:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Niagara; Orleans WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EST THIS MORNING Snow showers will continue this morning with only minor additional accumulations expected.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Don`t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. there can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large unexpected waves expected along the coast. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast and Southwestern Humboldt Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.. . * IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 04:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clallam .Heavy rain in the mountains the next couple of days with snow levels rising to 6500 to 7500 feet. Rainfall totals by the end of Wednesday forecasted to be 5 to 10 inches in the Olympics, 3 to 5 inches in the North Cascades and 2 to 4 inches in the Central and Southern Cascades. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King and Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain in the mountains through Wednesday. Rivers flowing off the Olympics could begin flooding today. Rivers off the Northern and Central Cascades flooding could begin Wednesday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashtabula Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 03:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashtabula Inland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING Moderate to to heavy snow has ended. Light snow showers continue early this morning, but little or no additional snow accumulation is expected.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 04:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clallam .Heavy rain in the mountains the next couple of days with snow levels rising to 6500 to 7500 feet. Rainfall totals by the end of Wednesday forecasted to be 5 to 10 inches in the Olympics, 3 to 5 inches in the North Cascades and 2 to 4 inches in the Central and Southern Cascades. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King and Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain in the mountains through Wednesday. Rivers flowing off the Olympics could begin flooding today. Rivers off the Northern and Central Cascades flooding could begin Wednesday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 03:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY BELOW 4000 FEET * WHAT...Freezing rain below 4000 feet. Additional ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 03:44:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-11 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE FOR THE EARLY MORNING COMMUTE Head`s up along the Glenn Highway and across the Anchorage Bowl. Mixed precipitation has been falling through the overnight hours creating the potential for slick surfaces. Areas of very light freezing rain and sleet will continue for the next few hours before conditions change to snow. While little to no ice accumulation is expected, snow accumulations should generally range between 1-2 inches. Be aware that the snow could fall on surfaces that are already receiving freezing rain, making it potentially more hazardous. Motorists are urged to use caution and slow down when traveling through this area. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Chelan County WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION TUESDAY INCLUDING FREEZING RAIN .A mix of winter precipitation is expected today for portions of the Columbia Basin, West Plains and Washington Palouse. Precipitation may transition from sleet to freezing rain to rain or snow, however some areas will see several hours of freezing rain or sleet which will impact already cold surfaces and bare roads and sidewalks. Light snow accumulations are expected across far Northeastern WA and North Idaho mainly. In these areas, snow could become moderate to heavy at times Tuesday evening as snow switches to rain. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch in the valleys. Mountain snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Plain and Leavenworth. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots will become slick and icy. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Freezing rain will impact travel across Blewett Pass.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 05:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION TUESDAY INCLUDING FREEZING RAIN .A mix of winter precipitation is expected today for portions of the Columbia Basin, West Plains and Washington Palouse. Precipitation may transition from sleet to freezing rain to rain or snow, however some areas will see several hours of freezing rain or sleet which will impact already cold surfaces and bare roads and sidewalks. Light snow accumulations are expected across far Northeastern WA and North Idaho mainly. In these areas, snow could become moderate to heavy at times Tuesday evening as snow switches to rain. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Mainly snow north and wintry mix south. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the valleys around Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Ione, and Colville. 4 to 7 inches in the mountains. Periods of freezing rain with ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Orin-Rice Road, Athol, Newport, Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of moderate to heavy wet snow will be possible Tuesday evening before switching to rain from south to north.
BONNER COUNTY, ID

