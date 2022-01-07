Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 04:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clallam .Heavy rain in the mountains the next couple of days with snow levels rising to 6500 to 7500 feet. Rainfall totals by the end of Wednesday forecasted to be 5 to 10 inches in the Olympics, 3 to 5 inches in the North Cascades and 2 to 4 inches in the Central and Southern Cascades. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King and Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain in the mountains through Wednesday. Rivers flowing off the Olympics could begin flooding today. Rivers off the Northern and Central Cascades flooding could begin Wednesday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CLALLAM COUNTY, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO