Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 05:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION TUESDAY INCLUDING FREEZING RAIN .A mix of winter precipitation is expected today for portions of the Columbia Basin, West Plains and Washington Palouse. Precipitation may transition from sleet to freezing rain to rain or snow, however some areas will see several hours of freezing rain or sleet which will impact already cold surfaces and bare roads and sidewalks. Light snow accumulations are expected across far Northeastern WA and North Idaho mainly. In these areas, snow could become moderate to heavy at times Tuesday evening as snow switches to rain. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Mainly snow north and wintry mix south. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the valleys around Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Ione, and Colville. 4 to 7 inches in the mountains. Periods of freezing rain with ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Orin-Rice Road, Athol, Newport, Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of moderate to heavy wet snow will be possible Tuesday evening before switching to rain from south to north.
