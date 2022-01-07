ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles host Cowboys in strange tune-up for playoff game no one expected

 4 days ago

It's Week 18. Cowboys at Eagles. This was a game that we figured would mean EVERYTHING.

And instead, it pretty much means NOTHING.

Rivalry week? Ehh, it's kind of lost its luster.

Both teams have locked up a postseason berth, with Dallas needing a win plus help to get the number 2 seed, and the Eagles needing a win plus help to finish no higher than No. 6.

But this one feels more like a preseason game than a game with major playoff implications.

And many of the same coaching questions are present.

Should the starters play and risk injury? Or should they sit and risk rust?

Dallas Coach Mike McCarthy said his starters will start and they'll play to win.

Ron Jaworski helps clear up the Eagles' murky future both in the season finale vs. Dallas and who they could face in the playoffs.

Nick Sirianni has yet to commit either way but COVID might make the decision for him.

Monday the Birds placed 12 players into protocols.

If vaccinated, these guys will be eligible to come off before the game.

But given they couldn't practice all week; do you send them out there?

If you ask the players for a vote, they all want to play.

They want to keep that momentum going, after all this is a team that's won four straight games.

But it's the coach's call. And I got to be honest? It's one I'm glad I don't have to make.

My guess? They sit. And rest up for the bonus week that none of us thought they'd get.

And if it's Tampa Bay they end up playing? Which is likely? They're a MESS right now (thank you, Antonio Brown).

This could end up being an interesting and fun couple weeks.

