‘Love-bombing’ a partner with affection and gifts in the early days of dating can be a warning sign, experts say

By Julia Naftulin
 4 days ago
Man is holding wedding ring. Woman is making negative gesture. - stock photo

Getty

  • Actress Julia Fox wrote about her recent first date with Kanye West in Interview magazine.
  • Fox said she saw a play with West, who then took her out to dinner and surprised her with a hotel room full of designer clothes and a photoshoot.
  • While it's impossible to draw specific conclusions about their relationship, new lovers who immediately shower you with gifts and attention could exhibit signs of "love-bombing," experts say.

"Uncut Gems" actress Julia Fox revealed details of her first date with Kanye West in a January 6 statement in Interview magazine .

In Fox's statement, which was accompanied with a fashion photography spread featuring the new couple, she described meeting West on New Year's Eve in Miami.

She said their connection was "instant," which led them to continue spending time together in New York City, where they saw "Slave Play" and ate dinner at Carbone. According to Fox, the final surprise of the night came when West surprised her with a hotel room full of designer clothes and a photo shoot.

"It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised," Fox said in her Interview magazine statement, calling their connection, "organic."

While it's impossible to draw any specific conclusions about their particular relationship, showy behavior at the start of a new relationship can be a red flag, experts say.

When a person showers their new partner with love, gifts, and attention right away, it could be a sign they'll try to manipulate you as your romance progresses , Ramani Durvasula, a licensed clinical psychologist and narcissism expert, previously told Insider.

She said receiving elaborate vacations, constant contact, and feeling like the romance is too intense are signs you could be a love-bombing victim.

"A narcissistic relationship often starts as too much too fast — this is then followed by a cycle of devaluing, discarding, and ups and downs," Durvasula said.

Love-bombing signs can be subtle

Often, the signs of love-bombing aren't obvious because it can be hard to discern new-romance giddiness from unhealthy behavior, Insider's Lindsay Dodgson previously reported.

Noticing the pace and frequency of certain actions , like how often you text or go on dates with a new partner, could clue you into a potentially harmful pattern.

If, for example, your new lover is making plans to move in or marry you within weeks of first meeting, it could be a sign they're love-bombing you and the relationship won't last , therapist Claire Stott previously told Insider.

She said healthy and long-lasting relationships take time to develop, and no amount of affection can speed up the process.

"A good relationship, I think, is a slow burner," Stott said. "It's not necessarily one that's going to be super intense at the beginning. It's one that's going to gradually build as you get to know each other."

Comments / 5

Moran Ella
2d ago

I think a lot of this has to do with age as well. when you are in your 60s...time is measured differently....1 year is equal to 5 years. You can't take it too slow or you will be dead before you say I do. just my opinion.

Reply
6
Vodiika
2d ago

it happened to me. how embarrassing! I thought I couldn't be easily manipulated... until I met that very charming, very intelligent man. as much as I regret that relationship.... at least I learned a lot from it! 😕

Reply(1)
2
