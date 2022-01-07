ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotty Saturday Showers Ahead After A Frigid Friday Morning

By Brittany Rainey
 4 days ago

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a frigid morning with temperatures in the 10s and 20s. Fort Worth even felt like the single digits for a little while.

We’ll have sunny skies today with a breezy afternoon. Highs are a bit warmer than yesterday; in the low 50s, but the winds will make it feel brisk.

Expect spotty showers throughout Saturday, January 8 with afternoon thunderstorms possible east of I-35. Some hail is possible with any stronger storms. Breezy southerly winds will help to boost temperatures into the mid-60s with cloudy skies.

Sunday morning, January 9, we start off near 60 ahead of a cold front that will steadily drop our temperatures into the low 50s by the afternoon. This front is not near as strong as our recent arctic fronts, but strong northerly winds and cloudy skies will make for a blustery day.

We start off next week near normal; partly cloudy skies with mornings near 32 and afternoon highs in the mid/upper 50s.

