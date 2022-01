When the 2022 Sundance Film Festival kicks off its 11-day run next week, the virtual format means anyone in the U.S. will be able to enjoy the festival’s 82-strong feature film lineup, plus panels, Q&As, and VR programming from home. The format proved popular during the 2021 festival, and this year should hopefully prove just as easy and fun to use for film fans around the country. First conceived as a hybrid virtual and in-person event, Sundance last week announced this year’s festival would be entirely virtual, aside from a series of screenings at arthouses across the country. While the pandemic...

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO