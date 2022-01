So I been having a little issue with playing games and it only happens while playing games. I notice randomly when I'm playing any game that when holding W down for a period of time it becomes unresponsive that I'd have to press the W again then everything works fine for a while then it happens again while in any game happens every few mins id say about every 10 to perhaps 20 mins depending sometimes not at all. I tried different USB ports same results. I've tried 2 keyboards both having same issues one was a few months old and the other one was brand new which was a plug and play no software needed. I do have the latest bios also tried downgrading bios and that just cause GPU fps to drop and went back to latest bios. I've also reinstall Windows 11 and reinstall everything with minimal programs to at least run games and have graphic card working along with sound card. And the issue is still there. I had went back to Windows 10. Though it appears a windows update now has also cause the effect I was having on Windows 11. It's annoying I can't get it to stop becoming unresponsive. I turn off every Overlay while playing games and it still happens. Im just mind blown on why is it happening and whats the cause. All the other keys while playing shooting games are not affected at all which is odd or at least I don't believe so. I mainly use W to move forward since that how shooting games are. Any insights? Cause Im running out of ideas on what to do for my desktop.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO