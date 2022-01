YPSILANTI, MI – A woman out walking her dog was rescued from the Huron River in Ypsilanti Monday morning after falling through the ice, officials said. Rescue crews were called at about 10:45 a.m. Jan. 10, to the Huron River near Peninsular Park in Ypsilanti for a 911 call reporting a person who had fallen into the icy river, according to the Ypsilanti Fire Department.

