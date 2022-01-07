Tyson Fury and UFC's most thunderous puncher are exchanging blows on Twitter, hyping a landmark crossover bout

A side-by-side image of Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC; Al Bello/Getty Images

Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury are hyping a prospective fight on social media.

Ngannou is one of the heaviest hitters in UFC history and Fury is one of boxing's best fighters.

Should the two fight, it could be a new version of the legendary Mayweather vs. McGregor bout.

World boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and the UFC 's heavyweight king Francis Ngannou are exchanging blows on Twitter, hyping a prospective landmark crossover bout.

"Who would like to see me fight this beast boxing rules, UFC gloves?" Fury said in a social media post complete with a photoshopped image of the two men, and going as far as tagging the UFC President Dana White.

Ngannou has long harbored ambitions of entering a boxing ring, and even told Insider in 2019 that he hopes his MMA career leads to an opportunity in the squared circle .

In that 2019 interview with Insider, Ngannou even mentioned that Fury could be a suitable opponent, and judging by his latest social media strategy, the British fighter remains firmly in his crosshairs.

"How about MMA rules with boxing gloves?" Ngannou told Fury hours later.

"I can do you that favor."

Replying, Fury said: "You want to come into my world calling me and [Deontay Wilder] out to a boxing match?

"What I can guarantee you would be knocked out and also paid your highest purse to be so! So have a think."

Ngannou is regarded as the heaviest hitting fighter in the annals of UFC history, with 12 of his 16 wins ending by knockout.

Fury, meanwhile, is one of boxing's great talents. He's capable of bamboozling opponents at will — like he did against Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 — or knocking elite opponents out, much like he did against Deontay Wilder.

A bout between Ngannou and Fury, involving whatever weird rule configuration they can conjure up, could well become a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather for the modern age.

Mayweather slayed McGregor in a 10th round stoppage in 2017 in the most significant crossover bout in modern history, pitting the biggest stars in both MMA and boxing against each other.