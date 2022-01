Monday saw bullish pressure in the S&P 500 again, as we broke to an all-time high. The stock markets in general do quite well on Monday considering that it is the week between Christmas and New Year’s, so it is very possible that we are now finally getting the “Santa Claus rally” that we typically get at the end of the year. Because of this, I like the idea of buying short-term pullbacks, treating them as value plays for short-term trades. The candlestick is closing at the very top of the range for the day, so that is something worth paying attention to because it typically means that there is going to be some type of follow-through.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO