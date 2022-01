Take a step back before you start taking those photos. Ask yourself, “Are those 300 photos you are about to take going to be sitting on your computer’s desktop with the other countless photos you haven’t touched?” Probably. Have you forgotten to send those photos off of your family vacation or child’s birthday to the rest of the family when you said you would? Did the most recent photo you printed out you needed of yourself was from years ago?

