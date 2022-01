After Minshew executed 80 percent of his throws for 242 yards and two TDs (in opposition to zero picks), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Panthers had engaged in talks with the Eagles about doubtlessly buying Minshew earlier this season. While that alternate obviously did no longer happen, it is animated to mediate of other teams that could perchance furthermore very successfully be within the market for his products and companies this offseason.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO