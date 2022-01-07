Biden invited to give State of the Union address on March 1
MARKET PULSE
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Joe Biden to give his first State of the Union address on March 1, the California Democrat said Friday. In a letter to Biden, Pelosi called the past year "historic" and said she is inviting the president to "share your vision of the State of the Union." Biden spoke before a joint session of Congress in April 2021, but the March 1 speech will be his first formal State of the Union address.
