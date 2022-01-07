ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden invited to give State of the Union address on March 1

By Robert Schroeder
 4 days ago
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Joe Biden to give his first State of the Union address on March 1, the California Democrat said Friday. In a letter to Biden, Pelosi called the past year "historic" and said she is inviting the president to "share your vision of the State of the Union." Biden spoke before a joint session of Congress in April 2021, but the March 1 speech will be his first formal State of the Union address.

Psychophical
4d ago

I’ve got about 100 million Americans that would like to rescind that invite.

MarketWatch

Calls for student loan forgiveness expected to intensify as Biden’s legislative agenda stalls

President Joe Biden’s ambitious social spending and climate-change package of legislation, the Build Back Better Act, appears unlikely to pass as originally written after the moderate West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin declared his opposition in the days before Christmas and reiterated this week that there are no ongoing discussions over the bill.
AFP

Biden to promote two key minority voting rights bills in Georgia

US President Joe Biden will travel to Georgia on Tuesday to rally public support for two bills aimed at protecting minority voting rights, which he accuses Republicans of endangering. - Prevent discrimination - The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named after famed American civil rights activist and congressman John Lewis, is another measure aimed at boosting minority voting rights.
mediaite.com

SHOCK POLL: Only SIX Percent of Republicans Say Biden’s Win Was ‘Definitely Legitimate’

As President Joe Biden marks the one-year anniversary of the Trump-inspired Capitol insurrection, only 6 percent of Republicans believe his election victory was “definitely legitimate.”. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris delivered speeches at the Capitol Thursday morning to mark the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection. And as expected,...
AFP

Under-pressure Biden takes gamble on voting rights reform

Caught between fierce pressure from the left and right, President Joe Biden was set Tuesday to endorse a risky bid to force voting rights reforms through the Senate, arguing that US democracy faces a "defining" moment. "This is one of those defining moments, it really is," Biden told reporters as he left the White House.
KFOR

Democrats hail Biden for calling out Trump

Democrats have been waiting for a year for President Joe Biden to call out former President Donald Trump for his claims about the 2020 presidential election and pinpoint the role Trump played in instigating his followers to “fight like hell” to contest the result.
MSNBC

The tragic irony of Trump's pitiful response to Biden

President Joe Biden generally says very little about his predecessor — he's referred to Donald Trump simply as "the other guy" — but the Democrat made a rather dramatic exception on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. The incumbent president presented a detailed condemnation of the Republican's anti-election lies, explaining to the public the corrosive effect Trump's war on reality has had on our democracy.
The Independent

Voices: Pay attention to the place Biden chose for his January 6 anniversary speech

Earlier this week, I reported on the toll last year’s deadly attack on the US Capitol — the worst since 1814 — is still taking on the thousands of nonpartisan civil servants who keep what is normally a city-within-a-city of 30,000 running each day.I’ve worked as a reporter in Washington since 2008, and have spent countless days moving through the myriad corridors, tunnels, stairways, chambers and other spaces that make up the seat of the US legislature. Some of these, such as the House and Senate chambers familiar to C-Span viewers — or the Longworth House Office Building room...
