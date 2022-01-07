ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nonequilibrium mechanism of bacterial flagellar motor switching revealed

By University of Science, Technology of China
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn work published in Physical Review Letters, a research group led by Prof. Yuan Junhua and Prof. Zhang Rongjing from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences proposed a novel nonequilibrium mechanism in the allosteric regulation of motor switching, based on a precise...

phys.org

Nature.com

Convergent evolution of bacterial ceramide synthesis

The bacterial domain produces numerous types of sphingolipids with various physiological functions. In the human microbiome, commensal and pathogenic bacteria use these lipids to modulate the host inflammatory system. Despite their growing importance, their biosynthetic pathway remains undefined since several key eukaryotic ceramide synthesis enzymes have no bacterial homolog. Here we used genomic and biochemical approaches to identify six proteins comprising the complete pathway for bacterial ceramide synthesis. Bioinformatic analyses revealed the widespread potential for bacterial ceramide synthesis leading to our discovery of a Gram-positive species that produces ceramides. Biochemical evidence demonstrated that the bacterial pathway operates in a different order from that in eukaryotes. Furthermore, phylogenetic analyses support the hypothesis that the bacterial and eukaryotic ceramide pathways evolved independently.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Bacterial genome is regulated by an ancient molecule

We are all collections of cells, each cell containing the instructions—our DNA—to become any other cell. What differentiates a heart cell from a skin cell from a brain cell is the expression—or silencing—of genes. This process was once thought to only happen in animals, plants and...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Crystal structure and functional implication of bacterial STING

Mammalian innate immune sensor STING (STimulator of INterferon Gene) was recently found to originate from bacteria. During phage infection, bacterial STING sense c-di-GMP generated by the CD-NTase (cGAS/DncV-like nucleotidyltransferase) encoded in the same operon and signal suicide commitment as a defense strategy that restricts phage propagation. However, the precise binding mode of c-di-GMP to bacterial STING and the specific recognition mechanism are still elusive. Here, we determine two complex crystal structures of bacterial STING/c-di-GMP, which provide a clear picture of how c-di-GMP is distinguished from other cyclic dinucleotides. The protein-protein interactions further reveal the driving force behind filament formation of bacterial STING. Finally, we group the bacterial STING into two classes based on the conserved motif in Î²-strand lid, which dictate their ligand specificity and oligomerization mechanism, and propose an evolution-based model that describes the transition from c-di-GMP-dependent signaling in bacteria to 2'3'-cGAMP-dependent signaling in eukaryotes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Emergence of energy-avoiding and energy-seeking behaviors in nonequilibrium dissipative quantum systems

A longstanding challenge in nonequilibrium thermodynamics is to predict the emergence of self-organized behaviors and functionalities typical of living matter. Despite the progress with classical complex systems, it remains far from obvious how to extrapolate these results down to the quantum scale. Here, we employ the paradigmatic master equation framework to establish that some lifelike behaviors and functionalities can indeed emerge in elementary dissipative quantum systems driven out of equilibrium. Specifically, we find both energy-avoiding (low steady dissipation) and energy-seeking behaviors (high steady dissipation), as well as self-adaptive shifts between these modes, in generic few-level systems. We also find emergent functionalities, namely, a self-organized thermal gradient in the system's environment (in the energy-seeking mode) and an active equilibration against thermal gradients (in the energy-avoiding mode). Finally, we discuss the possibility that our results could be related to the concept of dissipative adaptation.
PHYSICS
