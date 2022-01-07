Galveston County Health District today reports 594 additional positive COVID-19 cases

Meet Dr. Abel Longoria Conservative Republican for Texas House District 23 DOCTOR VETERAN ENTREPRENE. Dr. Abel Longoria is a South Texas native, a veteran, small business owner, and board-certified Emergency Medicine Physician. In the U.S. Army, Longoria answered the call for his country on many occasions. He served in both Desert Storm as well as Iraqi Freedom, receiving the Bronze Star during his tour in Desert Storm. When the nation stood still after 9/11, Longoria went to New York City to help. He acted as the “Medical Director of Ground Zero” for 14 days immediately following the attacks.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO