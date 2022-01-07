January 7, 2022

Weaver, Ohatchee get through the 1A-4A Region 5 Duals to advance the State Duals Tournament

AHSAA DUALS TOURNAMENT

CLASS 5A-6A

First Round & Quarterfinals (Jan. 14/15)

Region 1 RU: Spanish Fort vs. Region 2 Winner: TBA

Region 2 RU: TBA vs. Region 1 Winner: Gulf Shores

Region 3 RU: Wetumpka vs. Region 4 Winner: McAdory

Region 4 RU: Jasper vs. Region 3 Winner: Chelsea



Region 7 RU: TBA vs. Region 8 Winner: Athens

Region 8 RU: Hartselle vs. Region 7 Winner: TBA

Region 5 RU: Gardendale vs. Region 6 Winner: TBA

Region 6 RU: TBA vs. Region 5 Winner: Mountain Brook

Semifinal Round

Sites to be determined, Tuesday, Jan. 18

Championship

At Bill Harris, Arena, Birmingham CrossPlex, Friday, Jan. 21



CLASS 1A-4A

First Round & Quarterfinals (Jan. 14/15)

Region 1 RU: TBA vs. Region 2 Winner: Saint James

Region 2 RU: Reeltown vs. Region 1 Winner: TBA

Region 3 RU: Prattville Christian vs. Region 4 Winner: TBA

Region 4 RU: TBA vs. Region 3 Winner: Montevallo



Region 7 RU: TBA vs. Region 8 Winner: Deshler

Region 8 RU: St. John Paul II Catholic vs. Region 7 Winner: TBA

Region 5 RU: Ohatchee vs. Region 6 Winner: Piedmont

Region 6 RU: Cleburne County vs. Region 5 Winner: Weaver

Semifinal Round

Sites to be determined, Tuesday, Jan. 18

Championship

At Bill Harris, Arena, Birmingham CrossPlex, Friday, Jan. 21



CLASS 1A-4A REGION 5 DUALS

TEAMS Ohat Weav Saks Well ASB Ohatchee — L 46-30 W 57-23 W 60-18 Weaver W 46-30 — W 51-24 W 69-9 W 75-4 Saks L 57-23 L 51-24 — W 60-12 W 60-24 Wellborn L 60-18 L 69-9 L 60-12 — L 36-18 ASB L 75-4 L 60-24 W 36-18 —

WEAVER 46, OHATCHEE 30

195: Cody Freer (O) pinned Brandon Jolliff, 3:53

220: Troy Galloway (O) pinned Hayden Ransom, 1:57

285: Cameron Thronton (W) pinned Gus Howard, 0:46

106: Dalton Fink (W) pinned Briley Carter, 3:54

113: Leo Mondragon (W) pinned Hunter Clem, 0:32

120: Kasin Bramlett (O) pinned Quinn Sani, 1:16

126: Gianluca Torres (W) dec. Zane Calhoun, 9-7

132: Kaden Gaines (W) won by forfeit

138: Lena Johannson (W) dec. Gavin Hall, 3-0

145: Malachi Goble (O) pinned Hunter Hise, 2:29

152: Deacon Engle (O) pinned Briley Carter, 1:45

160: Joshua Johannson (W) maj. dec. over Matthew King, 12-1

170: Anthony Usry (W) pinned James Howard, 1:34

182: Devin Anderson (W) won by forfeit [** read more ]

