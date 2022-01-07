State Duals
January 7, 2022
East Alabama Sports Today
Weaver, Ohatchee get through the 1A-4A Region 5 Duals to advance the State Duals Tournament
AHSAA DUALS TOURNAMENT
CLASS 5A-6A
First Round & Quarterfinals (Jan. 14/15)
Region 1 RU: Spanish Fort vs. Region 2 Winner: TBA
Region 2 RU: TBA vs. Region 1 Winner: Gulf Shores
Region 3 RU: Wetumpka vs. Region 4 Winner: McAdory
Region 4 RU: Jasper vs. Region 3 Winner: Chelsea
Region 7 RU: TBA vs. Region 8 Winner: Athens
Region 8 RU: Hartselle vs. Region 7 Winner: TBA
Region 5 RU: Gardendale vs. Region 6 Winner: TBA
Region 6 RU: TBA vs. Region 5 Winner: Mountain Brook
Semifinal Round
Sites to be determined, Tuesday, Jan. 18
Championship
At Bill Harris, Arena, Birmingham CrossPlex, Friday, Jan. 21
CLASS 1A-4A
First Round & Quarterfinals (Jan. 14/15)
Region 1 RU: TBA vs. Region 2 Winner: Saint James
Region 2 RU: Reeltown vs. Region 1 Winner: TBA
Region 3 RU: Prattville Christian vs. Region 4 Winner: TBA
Region 4 RU: TBA vs. Region 3 Winner: Montevallo
Region 7 RU: TBA vs. Region 8 Winner: Deshler
Region 8 RU: St. John Paul II Catholic vs. Region 7 Winner: TBA
Region 5 RU: Ohatchee vs. Region 6 Winner: Piedmont
Region 6 RU: Cleburne County vs. Region 5 Winner: Weaver
Semifinal Round
Sites to be determined, Tuesday, Jan. 18
Championship
At Bill Harris, Arena, Birmingham CrossPlex, Friday, Jan. 21
CLASS 1A-4A REGION 5 DUALS
|TEAMS
|Ohat
|Weav
|Saks
|Well
|ASB
|Ohatchee
|—
|L 46-30
|W 57-23
|W 60-18
|Weaver
|W 46-30
|—
|W 51-24
|W 69-9
|W 75-4
|Saks
|L 57-23
|L 51-24
|—
|W 60-12
|W 60-24
|Wellborn
|L 60-18
|L 69-9
|L 60-12
|—
|L 36-18
|ASB
|L 75-4
|L 60-24
|W 36-18
|—
WEAVER 46, OHATCHEE 30
195: Cody Freer (O) pinned Brandon Jolliff, 3:53
220: Troy Galloway (O) pinned Hayden Ransom, 1:57
285: Cameron Thronton (W) pinned Gus Howard, 0:46
106: Dalton Fink (W) pinned Briley Carter, 3:54
113: Leo Mondragon (W) pinned Hunter Clem, 0:32
120: Kasin Bramlett (O) pinned Quinn Sani, 1:16
126: Gianluca Torres (W) dec. Zane Calhoun, 9-7
132: Kaden Gaines (W) won by forfeit
138: Lena Johannson (W) dec. Gavin Hall, 3-0
145: Malachi Goble (O) pinned Hunter Hise, 2:29
152: Deacon Engle (O) pinned Briley Carter, 1:45
160: Joshua Johannson (W) maj. dec. over Matthew King, 12-1
170: Anthony Usry (W) pinned James Howard, 1:34
182: Devin Anderson (W) won by forfeit [** read more ]
**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website. Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.
Advertisement
Comments / 0