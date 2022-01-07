ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Duals

By EA Sports Today
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 4 days ago
January 7, 2022
East Alabama Sports Today

Weaver, Ohatchee get through the 1A-4A Region 5 Duals to advance the State Duals Tournament

AHSAA DUALS TOURNAMENT
CLASS 5A-6A
First Round & Quarterfinals (Jan. 14/15)
Region 1 RU: Spanish Fort vs. Region 2 Winner: TBA
Region 2 RU: TBA vs. Region 1 Winner: Gulf Shores
Region 3 RU: Wetumpka vs. Region 4 Winner: McAdory
Region 4 RU: Jasper vs. Region 3 Winner: Chelsea

Region 7 RU: TBA vs. Region 8 Winner: Athens
Region 8 RU: Hartselle vs. Region 7 Winner: TBA
Region 5 RU: Gardendale vs. Region 6 Winner: TBA
Region 6 RU: TBA vs. Region 5 Winner: Mountain Brook
Semifinal Round
Sites to be determined, Tuesday, Jan. 18
Championship
At Bill Harris, Arena, Birmingham CrossPlex, Friday, Jan. 21

CLASS 1A-4A
First Round & Quarterfinals (Jan. 14/15)
Region 1 RU: TBA vs. Region 2 Winner: Saint James
Region 2 RU: Reeltown vs. Region 1 Winner: TBA
Region 3 RU: Prattville Christian vs. Region 4 Winner: TBA
Region 4 RU: TBA vs. Region 3 Winner: Montevallo

Region 7 RU: TBA vs. Region 8 Winner: Deshler
Region 8 RU: St. John Paul II Catholic vs. Region 7 Winner: TBA
Region 5 RU: Ohatchee vs. Region 6 Winner: Piedmont
Region 6 RU: Cleburne County vs. Region 5 Winner: Weaver
Semifinal Round
Sites to be determined, Tuesday, Jan. 18
Championship
At Bill Harris, Arena, Birmingham CrossPlex, Friday, Jan. 21

CLASS 1A-4A REGION 5 DUALS

TEAMS Ohat Weav Saks Well ASB
Ohatchee L 46-30 W 57-23 W 60-18
Weaver W 46-30 W 51-24 W 69-9 W 75-4
Saks L 57-23 L 51-24 W 60-12 W 60-24
Wellborn L 60-18 L 69-9 L 60-12 L 36-18
ASB L 75-4 L 60-24 W 36-18

WEAVER 46, OHATCHEE 30
195: Cody Freer (O) pinned Brandon Jolliff, 3:53
220: Troy Galloway (O) pinned Hayden Ransom, 1:57
285: Cameron Thronton (W) pinned Gus Howard, 0:46
106: Dalton Fink (W) pinned Briley Carter, 3:54
113: Leo Mondragon (W) pinned Hunter Clem, 0:32
120: Kasin Bramlett (O) pinned Quinn Sani, 1:16
126: Gianluca Torres (W) dec. Zane Calhoun, 9-7
132: Kaden Gaines (W) won by forfeit
138: Lena Johannson (W) dec. Gavin Hall, 3-0
145: Malachi Goble (O) pinned Hunter Hise, 2:29
152: Deacon Engle (O) pinned Briley Carter, 1:45
160: Joshua Johannson (W) maj. dec. over Matthew King, 12-1
170: Anthony Usry (W) pinned James Howard, 1:34
182: Devin Anderson (W) won by forfeit  [** read more ]

Sports Powered by East Alabama Sports Today
Phoenix host 3A State Duals Saturday

The Sonoraville High School wrestling team will host the four-team 3A State Dual Sectionals Saturday morning at The Furnace. The Phoenix, who have won three of the last four 3A traditional state championships and were fourth last year in the state duals meet, will compete against Monroe Area at 10 a.m. while Upson Lee takes on Westminster at the same time with the two winning teams then meeting at approximately 11:30 for the right to advance to state next weekend.
PHOENIX, AZ
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston Bulldogs Ride Kite

January 9, 2022  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   Anniston’s senior guard ‘comfortable’ in pressure situations, comes up big in final 20 seconds to help Bulldogs get past Talladega; Anniston girls take a step forward SATURDAY’S BOYS GAMESAnniston 62, Talladega 61Model (Ga.) def. PiedmontValley 72, Handley 61 SATURDAY’S GIRLS GAMESAnniston 58, Talladega 30Model […]
ANNISTON, AL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Carroll sweeps double-dual

Two of the area's top swim teams were back in action Saturday for the first time in 2022 as Homestead played host to rival Carroll and perennially strong Northridge. The Chargers girls beat Homestead 105-81 and Northridge 126.5-58.5, the Homestead girls beat Northridge 116-69 in the double-dual format. The Chargers boys also picked up two wins, beating Homestead 96-89 and Northridge 108-74, and the Spartans boys split and beat the Raiders 113-70.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Calhoun County Journal

In-school Statement

January 11, 2022  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   It may have gone against the routine, but Cleburne County’s girls get comfortable in easy in-school victory; Alexandria sacks Saks HEFLIN – Todd Gable isn’t a big fan of in-school basketball games, but given his Cleburne County girls’ history in them, he might be coming […]
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL
State
Alabama State
Calhoun County Journal

This Week in Wrestling and Basketball

January 9, 2022  East Alabama Sports Today   Early Monday basketball games, the start of the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament, state wrestling duals highlight the high school sports schedule for the week of Jan. 10-15 Basketball MONDAYAlexandria at Saks, 3:45 p.m.Clay Central at Cleburne County, 1 p.m.Donoho at Faith Christian, 3:30 p.m.Wellborn at Woodland, 4 […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Updated Football in Calhoun County

January 11, 2022  East Alabama Sports Today   Now that the new region alignments are out for the next two years, high school football teams across Alabama are putting together their future schedules. Here’s what’s been made available to East Alabama Sports Today DONOHOAug. 19: at WeaverAug. 26: at Pleasant ValleySept. 2: RaglandSept. 9: at […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Hays Post

🤼‍♂️ Hays High wins Seaman Duals

TOPEKA - The Hays High boys wrestling team went 5-0 and won the Seaman Duals hosted by Topeka Seaman high school Saturday. Harley Zimmerman (132), Dalton Meyers (145), Aaron Weigel (152), Dalton Dale (160), Gavin Meyers (220) and Gavin Nutting (285) all went 5-0 on the day. 1st Place -...
TOPEKA, KS
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
312K+
Views
The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

