Watch: Pasco deputies rescue woman from burning car

Pasco County Sheriff’s officials have released dramatic body camera video showing deputies rescuing a woman who was trapped in a burning car after a traffic crash. This is a screen grab from that video. [ Pasco County Sheriff's Office ]

Pasco County Sheriff’s officials have released dramatic body camera video showing deputies rescuing a woman who was trapped in a burning car after a traffic crash.

The crash occurred just after midnight Dec. 29 on the Suncoast Parkway on the State Road 52 overpass. The driver was trapped inside the car, which hung partially over a guardrail and was on fire.

Responding deputies, who arrived before fire-rescue, used three fire extinguishers to bat down the fire, then found the woman and tugged her out amid heavy smoke.

“Is someone in there,” one deputy asks as he approaches the scene.

Later, he asks: “Can we break the door down?”

Moments later, someone says: “I got an arm.”

The woman is pulled out of the car moments later. Sheriff’s spokesperson Amanda Hunter said the woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

“We share video of this rescue to show the dangers our deputies face each shift,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post of the video. “We’re proud of their selfless efforts to ensure the driver made it out of the car alive.”

Watch the video below. Warning: There is some coarse language.