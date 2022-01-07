ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Watch: Pasco deputies rescue woman from burning car

By Chris Tisch
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Pasco County Sheriff’s officials have released dramatic body camera video showing deputies rescuing a woman who was trapped in a burning car after a traffic crash. This is a screen grab from that video. [ Pasco County Sheriff's Office ]

Pasco County Sheriff’s officials have released dramatic body camera video showing deputies rescuing a woman who was trapped in a burning car after a traffic crash.

The crash occurred just after midnight Dec. 29 on the Suncoast Parkway on the State Road 52 overpass. The driver was trapped inside the car, which hung partially over a guardrail and was on fire.

Responding deputies, who arrived before fire-rescue, used three fire extinguishers to bat down the fire, then found the woman and tugged her out amid heavy smoke.

“Is someone in there,” one deputy asks as he approaches the scene.

Later, he asks: “Can we break the door down?”

Moments later, someone says: “I got an arm.”

The woman is pulled out of the car moments later. Sheriff’s spokesperson Amanda Hunter said the woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

“We share video of this rescue to show the dangers our deputies face each shift,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post of the video. “We’re proud of their selfless efforts to ensure the driver made it out of the car alive.”

Watch the video below. Warning: There is some coarse language.

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Three dead in Pasco crash

Three people died on Saturday night after a tractor trailer changed lanes and collided with an SUV, according to a new release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The release says the crash happened around 9:53 p.m. Both vehicles were southbound on Interstate-75 in Pasco County at the time of the crash.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Motorcyclist dies in Hernando after colliding with another bike

A motorcyclist died Saturday morning after colliding with another motorcyclist, causing the man to be thrown from his bike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At 11:10 a.m. a motorcyclist, a 32-year-old Spring Hill man, was driving north in the outside lane of U.S. 19, just north of State Road 50. A second motorcyclist, a 56-year-old woman from Spring Hill, drove in front of the Spring Hill man, in the center lane, troopers said.
SPRING HILL, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Amber alert issued for Manatee County girl

An Amber Alert in Florida was issued for a 7-year-old girl from Palmetto on Saturday morning. Ashley Ordaz was last seen near the 200 block of 15th Street West, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Ordaz is white Hispanic, stands 4-feet and 9-inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes, and could have a small cut on her forehead, the alert says.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Much of Tampa covered in black smoke from minor scrap metal yard fire

TAMPA — Hillsborough County Fire is on scene at a scrap metal yard where a fire is causing a plume of black smoke miles across Tampa Saturday. The fire began Saturday afternoon at Fedca Scrap Recycling, 5501 East Hanna Ave in Tampa, where scrap metal is going up in flames. There are no reported injuries, according to Eric Seidel, a spokesperson for Hillsborough County Fire.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

After a Florida father shoots his wife, a family fractures

After raising three kids while her Marine husband was shipped around the world, Pam Kruspe was ready to enjoy retirement in Lake Worth. But at age 59, she was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s. Her husband, Steve, tried to care for her. After a year, he put her in an assisted living facility. When Pam was lucid, Steve said, she begged him to kill her. So he did.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida sent scarce COVID-19 therapy to a small private clinic before some big hospitals

Florida shipped a scarce new COVID-19 monoclonal antibody drug to treat the most vulnerable of patients — those with cancer or organ transplants whose immune systems don’t respond well to a vaccine — to a private clinic in Broward County before sending the therapeutic to Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital, which runs the largest solid organ transplant center in the Southeastern United States and provides follow-up care to thousands of immuno-compromised patients.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg museums to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 16

In an effort to “boost the ‘Burg,” five St. Petersburg museums are offering free COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters on Jan. 16. The Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg (255 Beach Drive NE), The Dalí Museum (1 Dalí Blvd, Bayshore Drive and Fifth Ave SE), The James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art (150 Central Ave.), The Florida Holocaust Museum (55 Fifth St. S) and The Woodson African American Museum of Florida (2240 Ninth Ave. S) are participating in the program, dubbed Museums for Immunity.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

